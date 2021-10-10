On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Chennai through to IPL final, beats Delhi in last-over drama

The Associated Press
October 10, 2021 2:10 pm
< a min read
      

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Chennai Super Kings advanced to its ninth Indian Premier League final with two balls to spare on Sunday, beating Delhi Capitals by four wickets in the playoffs.

Three-time champion Chennai reached 173-6 on the back of Ruturaj Gaikwad’s impressive 70 and Robin Uthappa’s 63.

Chennai skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni finished off the game with three boundaries against Tom Curran in the final over.

Dhoni had won the toss and chose to field.

Delhi, last year’s runner-up, posted a decent score of 172-5.

Delhi will get another opportunity on Wednesday to qualify for Friday’s final. It takes on the winner of Monday’s match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

