Chicago 20, Las Vegas 9

|Chicago
|0
|14
|0
|6
|—
|20
|Las Vegas
|3
|0
|0
|6
|—
|9
First Quarter
Las_FG Carlson 31, 4:00.
Second Quarter
Chi_Horsted 2 pass from Fields (Santos kick), 13:11.
Chi_Williams 4 run (Santos kick), 1:56.
Fourth Quarter
Las_Jacobs 1 run (pass failed), 9:01.
Chi_FG Santos 46, 2:45.
Chi_FG Santos 46, :56.
A_59,122.
|
|Chi
|Las
|First downs
|19
|16
|Total Net Yards
|252
|259
|Rushes-yards
|37-143
|22-71
|Passing
|109
|188
|Punt Returns
|2-38
|1-9
|Kickoff Returns
|3-69
|2-35
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|13-21-0
|22-35-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-10
|3-18
|Punts
|5-46.8
|4-56.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|8-70
|10-82
|Time of Possession
|32:02
|27:58
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Chicago, Herbert 18-75, Williams 16-64, Fields 3-4. Las Vegas, Jacobs 15-48, Drake 2-11, Carr 3-10, Peterman 2-2.
PASSING_Chicago, Fields 12-20-0-111, Dalton 1-1-0-8. Las Vegas, Carr 22-35-1-206.
RECEIVING_Chicago, Robinson 4-32, Mooney 3-35, Kmet 2-22, Williams 2-20, Goodwin 1-8, Horsted 1-2. Las Vegas, Renfrow 6-56, Waller 4-45, Jacobs 4-19, Ruggs 3-51, Edwards 2-22, Jones 1-6, Richard 1-4, Snead 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
