Chicago 20, Las Vegas 9

The Associated Press
October 10, 2021 7:20 pm
Chicago 0 14 0 6 20
Las Vegas 3 0 0 6 9

First Quarter

Las_FG Carlson 31, 4:00.

Second Quarter

Chi_Horsted 2 pass from Fields (Santos kick), 13:11.

Chi_Williams 4 run (Santos kick), 1:56.

Fourth Quarter

Las_Jacobs 1 run (pass failed), 9:01.

Chi_FG Santos 46, 2:45.

Chi_FG Santos 46, :56.

A_59,122.

___

Chi Las
First downs 19 16
Total Net Yards 252 259
Rushes-yards 37-143 22-71
Passing 109 188
Punt Returns 2-38 1-9
Kickoff Returns 3-69 2-35
Interceptions Ret. 1-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 13-21-0 22-35-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-10 3-18
Punts 5-46.8 4-56.0
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 8-70 10-82
Time of Possession 32:02 27:58

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Chicago, Herbert 18-75, Williams 16-64, Fields 3-4. Las Vegas, Jacobs 15-48, Drake 2-11, Carr 3-10, Peterman 2-2.

PASSING_Chicago, Fields 12-20-0-111, Dalton 1-1-0-8. Las Vegas, Carr 22-35-1-206.

RECEIVING_Chicago, Robinson 4-32, Mooney 3-35, Kmet 2-22, Williams 2-20, Goodwin 1-8, Horsted 1-2. Las Vegas, Renfrow 6-56, Waller 4-45, Jacobs 4-19, Ruggs 3-51, Edwards 2-22, Jones 1-6, Richard 1-4, Snead 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

