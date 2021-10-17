Chicago 80, Phoenix 74

PHOENIX (74)
Taurasi 4-16 5-6 16, Turner 2-6 1-1 5, Griner 12-19 4-4 28, Diggins-Smith 7-18 0-0 16, Peddy 0-3 0-0 0, Cunningham 1-1 0-0 3, Hartley 1-2 2-2 4, Vaughn 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 28-68 12-13 74.
CHICAGO (80)
Copper 5-13 0-2 10, Parker 5-11 4-4 16, Stevens 4-8 0-0 8, Quigley 9-14 3-3 26, Vandersloot 4-13 2-2 10, Ndour-Fall 0-2 0-0 0, Dolson 4-6 0-0 8, DeShields 0-2 2-2 2, Evans 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-70 11-13 80.
|Phoenix
|28
|16
|19
|11
|—
|74
|Chicago
|25
|12
|17
|26
|—
|80
3-Point Goals_Phoenix 6-20 (Taurasi 3-9, Diggins-Smith 2-7), Chicago 7-25 (Quigley 5-10, Parker 2-5, Vandersloot 0-3, Copper 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Phoenix 34 (Turner 12), Chicago 36 (Parker 13). Assists_Phoenix 20 (Diggins-Smith 8), Chicago 26 (Vandersloot 15). Total Fouls_Phoenix 14, Chicago 17. A_10,378 (10,387)
