Chicago 86, Phoenix 50

October 15, 2021 11:17 pm
PHOENIX (50)

Cunningham 1-2 0-0 3, Turner 0-2 0-0 0, Griner 7-17 2-2 16, Diggins-Smith 2-9 2-2 7, Taurasi 1-10 2-2 5, Smith 2-9 2-2 7, Walker 0-0 4-4 4, Vaughn 1-6 0-0 2, Hartley 2-3 0-0 5, Peddy 0-4 1-2 1. Totals 16-62 13-14 50.

CHICAGO (86)

Copper 6-10 8-8 22, Parker 6-12 0-0 13, Stevens 3-4 0-0 6, Quigley 3-6 2-2 9, Vandersloot 2-3 0-0 4, Hebard 2-2 0-0 4, Ndour-Fall 0-1 1-2 1, Dolson 1-3 0-0 2, Brown 1-3 2-2 5, DeShields 3-10 5-8 11, Evans 3-6 0-0 9. Totals 30-60 18-22 86.

Phoenix 11 13 14 12 50
Chicago 20 26 16 24 86

3-Point Goals_Phoenix 5-20 (Cunningham 1-2, Hartley 1-2, Smith 1-3, Diggins-Smith 1-4, Taurasi 1-8), Chicago 8-18 (Evans 3-5, Copper 2-3, Parker 1-2, Brown 1-3, DeShields 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Phoenix 33 (Smith, Turner 7), Chicago 34 (Stevens 6). Assists_Phoenix 11 (Diggins-Smith 3), Chicago 22 (Vandersloot 10). Total Fouls_Phoenix 16, Chicago 16. A_1,378 (10,387)

