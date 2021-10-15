On Air: Leaders & Legends
Chicago Cubs hire Carter Hawkins as general manager

JAY COHEN
October 15, 2021 12:28 pm
1 min read
      

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs hired Carter Hawkins as general manager on Friday, dipping into Cleveland’s front office in an effort to bolster their own player development system.

The 37-year-old Hawkins spent 14 seasons with Cleveland, including the last five as an assistant general manager. He also supervised the team’s player development department.

While Chicago has struggled when it comes to turning its pitching prospects into successful major leaguers, Cleveland has flourished.

It selected Shane Bieber in the fourth round of the 2016 amateur draft, and the right-hander won the AL Cy Young Award last year. Aaron Civale, a third-rounder in 2016, went 12-5 with a 3.84 ERA in 21 starts this season. Zach Plesac and Triston McKenzie also have had some positive moments.

The Cubs plan to formally introduce Hawkins as the franchise’s 16th general manager at a news conference on Monday.

“I am thrilled to bring Carter into our organization,” Cubs President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer said in a release. “He has earned a fantastic reputation as a leader through hard work, open-mindedness, humility and intelligence. I enjoyed getting to know him throughout the interview process, and it quickly became clear that we share the same passion for team building.”

The GM role had been empty since Theo Epstein departed last year.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

