On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Chisholm scores twice, Dayton tops Drake 28-10

The Associated Press
October 9, 2021 4:13 pm
< a min read
      

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Jake Chisholm rushed for 144 yards and two touchdowns and Dayton beat Drake 28-10 on Saturday.

The Flyers pushed their college football best streak of scoring to 492 games when a snap went over the head of the Drake punter for a 30-yard loss and Ca’ron Coleman scooped the ball at the 4 and scored.

Jack Cook scored on a 5-yard quarterback keeper for a 14-0 halftime lead.

Dayton (3-2, 2-1 Pioneer League) then pounded out a 96-yard, 14-play drive with Chisholm scoring from the 4.

The Bulldogs (2-4, 1-2) scored 10 points before Chisholm’s second touchdown with 4:05 left sealed it.

Drake’s Blake Ellingson was 19 of 35 for 244 yards and a touchdown.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|7 Women of Color STEM Digital Conference
10|10 `Smith vs Fowler` Full Fight Live...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Coast Guard, Marines, NATO convene for environmental panel