Christian Pulisic returns to training for Chelsea

The Associated Press
October 28, 2021 3:01 pm
LONDON (AP) — Christian Pulisic has resumed training with Chelsea ahead of a weekend match at winless Newcastle, the English Premier League club said Thursday.

The 23-year-old Pulisic has not featured since Aug. 14, when he scored in Chelsea’s 3-0 win over Crystal Palace to open the league season.

The American forward injured an ankle while on international duty in early September — his sixth significant injury in his two-plus years at Chelsea.

Chelsea posted a brief update on returning players — Pulisic, N’Golo Kante, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta — along with photos of them at training.

The Premier League leader plays Newcastle at St. James’ Park on Saturday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

