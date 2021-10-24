Cincinnati 41, Baltimore 17

|Cincinnati
|3
|10
|14
|14
|—
|41
|Baltimore
|0
|10
|7
|0
|—
|17
First Quarter
Cin_FG McPherson 52, 5:08.
Second Quarter
Bal_FG Tucker 45, 14:03.
Cin_Uzomah 55 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 6:29.
Bal_Freeman 1 run (Tucker kick), 1:51.
Cin_FG McPherson 30, :03.
Third Quarter
Bal_Brown 39 pass from Jackson (Tucker kick), 13:20.
Cin_Uzomah 32 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 11:06.
Cin_Chase 82 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 5:48.
Fourth Quarter
Cin_Mixon 21 run (McPherson kick), 9:24.
Cin_Perine 46 run (McPherson kick), 6:59.
A_70,659.
___
|
|Cin
|Bal
|First downs
|19
|20
|Total Net Yards
|520
|393
|Rushes-yards
|24-111
|24-115
|Passing
|409
|278
|Punt Returns
|3-20
|2-37
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|2-45
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|23-38-1
|20-42-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-7
|5-18
|Punts
|4-54.0
|6-44.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|1-5
|5-46
|Time of Possession
|28:11
|31:49
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Cincinnati, Mixon 12-59, Perine 11-52, Burrow 1-0. Baltimore, Jackson 12-88, Freeman 4-14, T.Williams 2-10, Bell 5-5, Duvernay 1-(minus 2).
PASSING_Cincinnati, Burrow 23-38-1-416. Baltimore, Jackson 15-31-0-257, Huntley 5-11-0-39.
RECEIVING_Cincinnati, Chase 8-201, Higgins 7-62, Boyd 4-39, Uzomah 3-91, Perine 1-23. Baltimore, Brown 5-80, Bateman 3-80, Andrews 3-48, Freeman 3-25, Oliver 2-29, T.Williams 2-24, Duvernay 1-11, Bell 1-(minus 1).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
