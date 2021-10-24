On Air: Federal News Network program
Cincinnati 41, Baltimore 17

The Associated Press
October 24, 2021
Cincinnati 3 10 14 14 41
Baltimore 0 10 7 0 17

First Quarter

Cin_FG McPherson 52, 5:08.

Second Quarter

Bal_FG Tucker 45, 14:03.

Cin_Uzomah 55 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 6:29.

Bal_Freeman 1 run (Tucker kick), 1:51.

Cin_FG McPherson 30, :03.

Third Quarter

Bal_Brown 39 pass from Jackson (Tucker kick), 13:20.

Cin_Uzomah 32 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 11:06.

Cin_Chase 82 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 5:48.

Fourth Quarter

Cin_Mixon 21 run (McPherson kick), 9:24.

Cin_Perine 46 run (McPherson kick), 6:59.

A_70,659.

___

Cin Bal
First downs 19 20
Total Net Yards 520 393
Rushes-yards 24-111 24-115
Passing 409 278
Punt Returns 3-20 2-37
Kickoff Returns 0-0 2-45
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-0
Comp-Att-Int 23-38-1 20-42-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-7 5-18
Punts 4-54.0 6-44.0
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-0
Penalties-Yards 1-5 5-46
Time of Possession 28:11 31:49

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Cincinnati, Mixon 12-59, Perine 11-52, Burrow 1-0. Baltimore, Jackson 12-88, Freeman 4-14, T.Williams 2-10, Bell 5-5, Duvernay 1-(minus 2).

PASSING_Cincinnati, Burrow 23-38-1-416. Baltimore, Jackson 15-31-0-257, Huntley 5-11-0-39.

RECEIVING_Cincinnati, Chase 8-201, Higgins 7-62, Boyd 4-39, Uzomah 3-91, Perine 1-23. Baltimore, Brown 5-80, Bateman 3-80, Andrews 3-48, Freeman 3-25, Oliver 2-29, T.Williams 2-24, Duvernay 1-11, Bell 1-(minus 1).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

