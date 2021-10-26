On Air: Innovation in Government
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Clemson RB Pace in COVID-19 protocol, out for Florida State

The Associated Press
October 26, 2021 2:38 pm
< a min read
      

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson leading rusher Kobe Pace will miss the game with Florida State this week as he’s in COVID-19 protocol.

Tigers coach Dabo Swinney announced Pace’s status Tuesday.

The 5-foot-10, 210-pound Pace has started five games for Clemson and leads the team with 327 yards on 59 carries.

Clemson (4-3, 3-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) faces the Seminoles (3-4, 2-2) on Saturday.

        Insight by Tableau: Executives will discuss how data has driven the success behind their hiring and retention strategies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Pace’s absence is the latest blow to a backfield that had its share of changes this season as its tries to make up for the loss of two-time ACC player of the year Travis Etienne. Highly regarded freshman Will Shipley missed two games with a lower leg injury, returning this past week at Pittsburgh.

Two other backs with experience — Lyn-J Dixon and Michel Dukes — have entered the transfer portal since the season began and have left the team.

Swinney said the Tigers will go with a rotation of Shipley, freshman Phil Mafah and senior Darien Rencher against Florida State.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|23 Infocomm 2021
10|24 2021 PSC Annual Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

First results from Perseverance mission show evidence of flash floods on Mars