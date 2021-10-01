Cleveland 9, Texas 6

|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|38
|9
|10
|8
|
|Totals
|36
|6
|10
|6
|
|Straw cf
|3
|2
|0
|0
|
|Calhoun dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rosario ss
|3
|2
|1
|1
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Ramírez 3b
|5
|1
|2
|3
|
|García rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ramirez dh
|5
|0
|2
|2
|
|Lowe 1b
|3
|2
|3
|1
|
|Zimmer rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ibáñez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Mercado lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Peters lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bradley 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Solak 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Hedges c
|4
|2
|1
|1
|
|Trevino c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Giménez 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Taveras cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cleveland
|004
|500
|000
|—
|9
|Texas
|021
|001
|002
|—
|6
E_Kiner-Falefa (18). DP_Cleveland 1, Texas 0. LOB_Cleveland 7, Texas 4. 2B_Ibáñez (15). HR_Hedges (10), Bradley (16), Kiner-Falefa (8), Lowe (18), Trevino (5). SB_Giménez (11), Ramírez (27).
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Morgan W,5-7
|5
|2-3
|7
|4
|4
|0
|2
|Wittgren
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Karinchak
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Shaw
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Parker
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Howard L,0-3
|3
|2-3
|5
|8
|5
|3
|2
|Allard
|3
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Cotton
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Sborz
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_Cotton (Giménez). WP_Howard.
Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Chad Whitson.
T_3:06. A_22,700 (40,300).
