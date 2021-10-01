On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Cleveland 9, Texas 6

The Associated Press
October 1, 2021 11:30 pm
< a min read
      
Cleveland Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 9 10 8 Totals 36 6 10 6
Straw cf 3 2 0 0 Calhoun dh 5 0 0 0
Rosario ss 3 2 1 1 Kiner-Falefa ss 4 1 1 1
Ramírez 3b 5 1 2 3 García rf 4 0 1 0
Ramirez dh 5 0 2 2 Lowe 1b 3 2 3 1
Zimmer rf 5 0 1 0 Ibáñez 3b 4 1 1 1
Mercado lf 5 0 1 0 Peters lf 4 0 0 0
Bradley 1b 5 1 1 1 Solak 2b 4 1 2 1
Hedges c 4 2 1 1 Trevino c 4 1 2 2
Giménez 2b 3 1 1 0 Taveras cf 4 0 0 0
Cleveland 004 500 000 9
Texas 021 001 002 6

E_Kiner-Falefa (18). DP_Cleveland 1, Texas 0. LOB_Cleveland 7, Texas 4. 2B_Ibáñez (15). HR_Hedges (10), Bradley (16), Kiner-Falefa (8), Lowe (18), Trevino (5). SB_Giménez (11), Ramírez (27).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Morgan W,5-7 5 2-3 7 4 4 0 2
Wittgren 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Karinchak 1 0 0 0 0 1
Shaw 1 1 0 0 1 0
Parker 1 2 2 2 0 2
Texas
Howard L,0-3 3 2-3 5 8 5 3 2
Allard 3 1-3 4 1 1 0 4
Cotton 1 0 0 0 1 0
Sborz 1 1 0 0 0 2

HBP_Cotton (Giménez). WP_Howard.

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Chad Whitson.

        Insight by Cloudera: Learn about what a few federal agencies are doing to tackle data security challenges and improve their cyber data posture in this exclusive e-book.

T_3:06. A_22,700 (40,300).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|27 NFPA 72, National Fire Alarm and...
9|27 FOSS4G 2021 Buenos Aires - Online...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

A spider’s web is stronger than it looks