Cleveland 9, Texas 6

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 9 10 8 4 8 Straw cf 3 2 0 0 2 0 .272 Rosario ss 3 2 1 1 2 0 .282 Ramírez 3b 5 1 2 3 0 0 .267 Ramirez dh 5 0 2 2 0 0 .272 Zimmer rf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .226 Mercado lf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .220 Bradley 1b 5 1 1 1 0 4 .211 Hedges c 4 2 1 1 0 1 .180 Giménez 2b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .220

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 6 10 6 1 5 Calhoun dh 5 0 0 0 0 1 .254 Kiner-Falefa ss 4 1 1 1 0 0 .272 García rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .244 Lowe 1b 3 2 3 1 1 0 .264 Ibáñez 3b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .276 Peters lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .201 Solak 2b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .239 Trevino c 4 1 2 2 0 0 .238 Taveras cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .165

Cleveland 004 500 000_9 10 0 Texas 021 001 002_6 10 1

E_Kiner-Falefa (18). LOB_Cleveland 7, Texas 4. 2B_Ibáñez (15). HR_Hedges (10), off Howard; Bradley (16), off Howard; Kiner-Falefa (8), off Morgan; Lowe (18), off Morgan; Trevino (5), off Parker. RBIs_Hedges (31), Ramírez 3 (103), Bradley (41), Rosario (56), Ramirez 2 (42), Ibáñez (24), Solak (49), Kiner-Falefa (53), Lowe (72), Trevino 2 (30). SB_Giménez (11), Ramírez (27).

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 2 (Zimmer, Ramírez); Texas 2 (Calhoun, Ibáñez). RISP_Cleveland 4 for 7; Texas 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Ramirez, Peters. GIDP_Ibáñez.

DP_Cleveland 1 (Rosario, Giménez, Bradley).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Morgan, W, 5-7 5 2-3 7 4 4 0 2 85 5.34 Wittgren 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 5.11 Karinchak 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 4.07 Shaw 1 1 0 0 1 0 17 3.52 Parker 1 2 2 2 0 2 19 3.09

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Howard, L, 0-3 3 2-3 5 8 5 3 2 73 9.70 Allard 3 1-3 4 1 1 0 4 59 5.41 Cotton 1 0 0 0 1 0 21 3.64 Sborz 1 1 0 0 0 2 14 3.97

Inherited runners-scored_Allard 2-2. HBP_Cotton (Giménez). WP_Howard.

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_3:06. A_22,700 (40,300).

