Cleveland 9, Texas 6

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|9
|10
|8
|4
|8
|
|Straw cf
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.272
|Rosario ss
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.282
|Ramírez 3b
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.267
|Ramirez dh
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.272
|Zimmer rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Mercado lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.220
|Bradley 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|.211
|Hedges c
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.180
|Giménez 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|6
|10
|6
|1
|5
|
|Calhoun dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.272
|García rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Lowe 1b
|3
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.264
|Ibáñez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.276
|Peters lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.201
|Solak 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.239
|Trevino c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.238
|Taveras cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.165
|Cleveland
|004
|500
|000_9
|10
|0
|Texas
|021
|001
|002_6
|10
|1
E_Kiner-Falefa (18). LOB_Cleveland 7, Texas 4. 2B_Ibáñez (15). HR_Hedges (10), off Howard; Bradley (16), off Howard; Kiner-Falefa (8), off Morgan; Lowe (18), off Morgan; Trevino (5), off Parker. RBIs_Hedges (31), Ramírez 3 (103), Bradley (41), Rosario (56), Ramirez 2 (42), Ibáñez (24), Solak (49), Kiner-Falefa (53), Lowe (72), Trevino 2 (30). SB_Giménez (11), Ramírez (27).
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 2 (Zimmer, Ramírez); Texas 2 (Calhoun, Ibáñez). RISP_Cleveland 4 for 7; Texas 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Ramirez, Peters. GIDP_Ibáñez.
DP_Cleveland 1 (Rosario, Giménez, Bradley).
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morgan, W, 5-7
|5
|2-3
|7
|4
|4
|0
|2
|85
|5.34
|Wittgren
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5.11
|Karinchak
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|4.07
|Shaw
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|3.52
|Parker
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|19
|3.09
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Howard, L, 0-3
|3
|2-3
|5
|8
|5
|3
|2
|73
|9.70
|Allard
|3
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|4
|59
|5.41
|Cotton
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|21
|3.64
|Sborz
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|3.97
Inherited runners-scored_Allard 2-2. HBP_Cotton (Giménez). WP_Howard.
Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Chad Whitson.
T_3:06. A_22,700 (40,300).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments