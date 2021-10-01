On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Cleveland 9, Texas 6

The Associated Press
October 1, 2021 11:30 pm
< a min read
      
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 9 10 8 4 8
Straw cf 3 2 0 0 2 0 .272
Rosario ss 3 2 1 1 2 0 .282
Ramírez 3b 5 1 2 3 0 0 .267
Ramirez dh 5 0 2 2 0 0 .272
Zimmer rf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .226
Mercado lf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .220
Bradley 1b 5 1 1 1 0 4 .211
Hedges c 4 2 1 1 0 1 .180
Giménez 2b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .220
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 6 10 6 1 5
Calhoun dh 5 0 0 0 0 1 .254
Kiner-Falefa ss 4 1 1 1 0 0 .272
García rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .244
Lowe 1b 3 2 3 1 1 0 .264
Ibáñez 3b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .276
Peters lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .201
Solak 2b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .239
Trevino c 4 1 2 2 0 0 .238
Taveras cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .165
Cleveland 004 500 000_9 10 0
Texas 021 001 002_6 10 1

E_Kiner-Falefa (18). LOB_Cleveland 7, Texas 4. 2B_Ibáñez (15). HR_Hedges (10), off Howard; Bradley (16), off Howard; Kiner-Falefa (8), off Morgan; Lowe (18), off Morgan; Trevino (5), off Parker. RBIs_Hedges (31), Ramírez 3 (103), Bradley (41), Rosario (56), Ramirez 2 (42), Ibáñez (24), Solak (49), Kiner-Falefa (53), Lowe (72), Trevino 2 (30). SB_Giménez (11), Ramírez (27).

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 2 (Zimmer, Ramírez); Texas 2 (Calhoun, Ibáñez). RISP_Cleveland 4 for 7; Texas 1 for 5.

        Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions: Learn from agency and industry executives as they explore why protecting data requires a comprehensive approach involving every part of the IT chain – people, policy, infrastructure and applications in this exclusive executive briefing.

Runners moved up_Ramirez, Peters. GIDP_Ibáñez.

DP_Cleveland 1 (Rosario, Giménez, Bradley).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Morgan, W, 5-7 5 2-3 7 4 4 0 2 85 5.34
Wittgren 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 5.11
Karinchak 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 4.07
Shaw 1 1 0 0 1 0 17 3.52
Parker 1 2 2 2 0 2 19 3.09
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Howard, L, 0-3 3 2-3 5 8 5 3 2 73 9.70
Allard 3 1-3 4 1 1 0 4 59 5.41
Cotton 1 0 0 0 1 0 21 3.64
Sborz 1 1 0 0 0 2 14 3.97

Inherited runners-scored_Allard 2-2. HBP_Cotton (Giménez). WP_Howard.

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_3:06. A_22,700 (40,300).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|27 NFPA 72, National Fire Alarm and...
9|27 FOSS4G 2021 Buenos Aires - Online...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

A spider’s web is stronger than it looks