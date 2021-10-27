Trending:
Clifford, Kolar, Hutchinson among Campbell Trophy finalists

The Associated Press
October 27, 2021 1:08 pm
IRVING, Texas (AP) — Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford, Iowa State All-America tight end Charlie Kolar and Michigan star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson are among 13 finalists for the Campbell Trophy, which honors the top scholar-athlete in college football.

The National Football Foundation chooses finalists from all levels of college football and the winner will be announced on Dec. 7.

All finalists receive a $18,000 post-graduate scholarship. The winner receives an additional $7,000 and the William V. Campbell Trophy, named after the former Columbia coach and player.

The other finalists announced Wednesday by the NFF are Montana State linebacker Troy Anderson, Stanford defensive lineman Thomas Booker, Western Michigan offensive lineman Mike Caliendo, Lindsey Wilson (Kentucky) quarterback Cameron Dukes, Oklahoma defensive back Patrick Fields, Wisconsin defensive lineman Matt Henningsen, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy linebacker Joshua King, Slippery Rock wide receiver Henry Litwin, West Virginia safety Sean Mahome and Arkansas linebacker Grant Morgan.

Previous winners include Justin Herbert of Oregon, Christin Wilkins of Clemson and John Urschel of Penn State.

