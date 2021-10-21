Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Colorado Rapids host the Portland Timbers

The Associated Press
October 21, 2021 3:05 am
< a min read
      

Portland Timbers (14-12-4) vs. Colorado Rapids (14-6-10)

Commerce City, Colorado; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colorado -135, Portland +310, Draw +284; over/under is 2.8 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rapids play the Portland Timbers.

        Insight by Confluent: Learn about how agencies are benefitting from that concept of data-in-motion to improve mission outcomes in this exclusive e-book.

The Rapids finished 8-6-4 overall in the 2020 season while going 3-1-3 at home. Colorado averaged 1.8 goals on five shots on goal per game last season.

The Timbers finished 11-6-6 overall and 5-2-4 on the road in the 2020 season. Portland averaged 2.4 goals on 6.0 shots on goal per game last season.

The teams square off Saturday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended in a 2-2 draw.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Colorado: Diego Rubio.

Portland: Jeff Attinella (injured), Andy Polo (injured), Ismaila Jome (injured), Eryk Williamson (injured), Diego Chara.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|17 HLTH Boston 2021
10|18 37th Annual AME International...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

WWII Soldier identified and buried 77 years after his death