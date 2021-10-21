Colorado Rapids host the Portland Timbers

Portland Timbers (14-12-4) vs. Colorado Rapids (14-6-10)

Commerce City, Colorado; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colorado -135, Portland +310, Draw +284; over/under is 2.8 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rapids play the Portland Timbers.

The Rapids finished 8-6-4 overall in the 2020 season while going 3-1-3 at home. Colorado averaged 1.8 goals on five shots on goal per game last season.

The Timbers finished 11-6-6 overall and 5-2-4 on the road in the 2020 season. Portland averaged 2.4 goals on 6.0 shots on goal per game last season.

The teams square off Saturday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended in a 2-2 draw.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Colorado: Diego Rubio.

Portland: Jeff Attinella (injured), Andy Polo (injured), Ismaila Jome (injured), Eryk Williamson (injured), Diego Chara.

