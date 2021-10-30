Columbus 3, D.C. United 1

|Columbus
|1
|2
|—
|3
D.C. United
|1
|0
|—
|1
First Half_1, D.C. United, Arriola, 6 (Martins), 3rd minute; 2, Columbus, Zelarrayan, 10 (penalty kick), 45th.
Second Half_3, Columbus, Santos, 4 (Nagbe), 66th; 4, Columbus, Zelarrayan, 11 (Berry), 76th.
Goalies_Columbus, Eloy Room, Evan Bush; D.C. United, Bill Hamid, Jon Kempin.
Yellow Cards_Arriola, D.C. United, 32nd; Valenzuela, Columbus, 42nd; Martins, D.C. United, 79th.
Referee_Drew Fischer. Assistant Referees_Kathryn Nesbitt, Brian Poeschel, Edvin Jurisevic. 4th Official_Robert Sibiga.
___
Lineups
Columbus_Eloy Room; Harrison Afful (Steven Moreira, 73rd), Jonathan Mensah, Milton Valenzuela, Josh Williams; Derick Etienne (Bradley Wright-Phillips, 83rd), Liam Fraser (Marlon Hairston, 72nd), Darlington Nagbe, Pedro Santos, Lucas Zelarrayan (Luis Diaz, 83rd); Miguel Berry.
D.C. United_Bill Hamid; Tony Alfaro (Adrien Perez, 46th), Steven Birnbaum, Donovan Pines; Julian Gressel (Chris Odoi-Atsem, 61st), Felipe Martins, Junior Moreno (Ramon Abila, 69th), Andy Najar, Drew Skundrich; Paul Arriola (Yordy Reyna, 61st), Ola Kamara (Nigel Robertha, 69th).
