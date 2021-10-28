Compher scores twice in Colorado’s 4-3 win over St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — J.T. Compher scored two goals, leading the Colorado Avalanche to a 4-3 victory over St. Louis on Thursday and handing the Blues their first loss this season.

Nazem Kadri and Cale Makar also scored for the Avalanche, and Darcy Kuemper recorded 15 saves.

Vladimir Tarasenko, Brayden Schenn and Colton Parayko scored for St. Louis. Blues goalie Jordan Binnington stopped 38 shots, and also was given a rare 10-minute misconduct near the end of the second period.

Colorado rookie Sampo Ranta appeared to score his first NHL goal at 2:54 of the first period but the Blues challenged the play and officials called it off because the Avalanche were offside.

The first goal actually came at 9:21 in the first. Parayko scored his first goal this season, which was a slapshot from the right point that squirted through Kuemper’s pads.

Colorado tied it on a goal by Compher with about two minutes left in the period. From the inside the blue line, Ryan Murray shot and Compher used his stick to deflect the puck into the net.

Two second-period goals gave Colorado a 3-1 lead.

Compher scored his second goal, this one on the power play, just past the midway point of the period. It was the fifth time the Avalanche were on the power play in the game. Kadri used a wrist shot from the faceoff circle about three minutes later to give Colorado a two-goal lead.

The Avalanche outshot St. Louis 14-5 in the first period and 30-12 after two periods.

St. Louis cut the lead to 3-2 when Schenn scored from the side of the goal at 4:13 of the third period, but Colorado quickly got the goal back when Makar scored at 4:51.

Tarasenko scored his fourth goal this season at 16:01. He also assisted on Parayko’s goal to give him eight points in a five-game point streak (four goals, four assists).

St. Louis dropped to 5-1. Colorado, losers of four of its previous five games, improved to 3-4.

The Blues topped the Avalanche in their season opener. These two clubs met 12 times last year, with Colorado winning nine of those games — including a four-game sweep in the playoffs. The Blues were outscored by the Avalanche 46-26 last season (including the playoffs).

COVID-19 PROTOCOL

The Blues have placed team captain and faceoff specialist Ryan O’Reilly and Brandon Saad, who played with the Avalanche last season, on the team’s non-roster COVID-protocols list. They’ll miss at least 10 days — meaning O’Reilly will miss the next four games and return Nov. 7 at Anaheim. O’Reilly has scores two goals and three assists through five games, and has scored a point in each game. This is the first time since O’Reilly arrived in St. Louis in the summer of 2018 that he will miss a game, ending his streak of 214 regular-season games (plus playoffs). Saad, who went on the COVID list Oct. 21, will miss the next two games at a minimum, returning Nov. 3 at Los Angeles.

ROSTER MOVE

The Blues have recalled 6-foot-3 forward Dakota Joshua from AHL affiliate Springfield Thunderbirds. The 25-year-old has appeared in five games with Springfield this season, logging one assist and six penalty minutes. The 206-pound forward dressed in 12 games with the Blues last season, collecting one goal and seven penalty minutes.

ICE CHIPS

Colorado RW Mikko Rantanen, who had scored a goal in all three road games so far this year, left the morning skate before it was finished. Rantanen was scratched before the start of the game and no reason was given. … Avalanche D Samuel Girard (upper body) did not travel with the team to St. Louis. … Colorado D Devon Toews (undisclosed) traveled to St. Louis to participate in Thursday’s morning skate but did not play. … St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Dylan Carlson watched the game from the stands.

UP NEXT

Colorado: Host Minnesota on Saturday night.

St. Louis: Host Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.