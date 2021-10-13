Trending:
Costa Rica-US Summary

The Associated Press
October 13, 2021 11:20 pm
At Columbus, Ohio
Costa Rica 1 0—1
United States 1 1—2

First half_1, Costa Rica, Fuller 1 (Mattarita), 1st minute. 2, United States, Dest 1 (Musah), 25th minute.

Second half_2, United States, Moreira, own goal, 66th minute.

Yellow cards_None. Red cards_none.

Referee_Daneon Parchment, Jamaica. Linesmen_Nicholas Anderson, Jamaica; Stephanie Yee-Sing, Jamaica.

A_20,165.

Lineups

Costa Rica_Keylor Navas (Leonel Moreira, 46th); Keysher Fuller (Christian Bolaños, 84th), Ricardo Blanco, Óscar Duarte (Kendall Waston, 84th), Francisco Calvo, Rónald Matarrita; Celso Borges, Yeltsin Tejeda, Bryan Ruiz, Johan Venegas (Álvaro Saborío, 84th); Jonathan Moya (Randall Leal, 67th)

United States_Zack Steffen; Sergiño Dest (DeAndre Yedlin, 73rd), Chris Richards, Miles Robinson, Antonee Robinson; Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, Yunus Musah (Gianluca Busio, 78th); Tim Weah (Matthew Hoppe, 73rd), Brenden Aaronson (Walker Zimmerman, 86th), Ricardo Pepi (Gyasi Zardes, 87th)

