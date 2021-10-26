Trending:
Cowboys’ Urban, Canady will miss at least 3 games on IR

The Associated Press
October 26, 2021 7:32 pm
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys placed defensive lineman Brent Urban and cornerback Maurice Canady on injured reserve Tuesday, sidelining both for at least three games.

Urban has a triceps injury, and Canady sustained a concussion in Dallas’ last game, a 35-29 overtime victory against New England on Oct. 17. The moves came a day after the Cowboys shifted receiver Michael Gallup to the IR-designated for return list.

Gallup hasn’t played since straining his calf in the opener. Quarterback Dak Prescott strained his right calf on the winning touchdown pass in overtime against the Patriots, but the Cowboys are hopeful he won’t miss a game.

Defensive tackle Trysten Hill returned to practice this week, as did Gallup this week. Hill, who tore an anterior cruciate ligament last year, has been on the physically unable to perform list all season.

The Cowboys are at the Vikings on Sunday.

