Crum, Cephus claim shootout in Kent St. win over Buffalo

The Associated Press
October 9, 2021 11:24 pm
KENT, Ohio (AP) — Dustin Crum threw three touchdown passes to Dante Cephus and for a career-high 407 yards and Kent State fought off Buffalo for a 48-38 win on Saturday night.

The teams combined for 1,182 yards of offense. Kent State outgained Buffalo 633-549.

The Golden Flashes (3-3, 2-0 Mid-American Conference) built a 31-10 first-half lead before Buffalo (2-4, 0-2) scored four touchdowns in the third quarter to take the lead.

Buffalo struck quickly on the four scoring drives where the longest lasted 4 1/2 minutes. Kevin Marks Jr. ran for a 16-yard score and Kyle Vantrease threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Jake Molinich. Matt Myers ran into the end zone from the 4 and Dylan McDuffie ran it in from 10 yards to give Buffalo a 38-34 lead.

Crum and Cephus helped closed the door on Buffalo with scoring plays of 5 and 40 yards in the fourth quarter.

Cephus caught 13 passes and piled up 186 yards. Marquez Cooper ran for 112 yards on 21 carries and a touchdown.

Vantrease threw for 229 yards and a touchdown and was intercepted twice.

