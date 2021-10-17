Trending:
Dallas 35, New England 29, OT

The Associated Press
October 17, 2021 7:57 pm
1 min read
      
Dallas 7 3 7 12 6 35
New England 14 0 0 15 0 29

First Quarter

NE_Harris 4 run (Folk kick), 10:20.

Dal_Jarwin 1 pass from Prescott (Zuerlein kick), 6:43.

NE_Henry 20 pass from M.Jones (Folk kick), 4:50.

Second Quarter

Dal_FG Zuerlein 30, 6:39.

Third Quarter

Dal_Lamb 1 pass from Prescott (Zuerlein kick), 4:49.

Fourth Quarter

Dal_FG Zuerlein 45, 13:13.

NE_Stevenson 1 run (Folk kick), 6:23.

Dal_Diggs 42 interception return (pass failed), 2:27.

NE_Bourne 75 pass from M.Jones (Meyers pass from M.Jones), 2:11.

Dal_FG Zuerlein 49, :20.

First Overtime

Dal_Lamb 35 pass from Prescott, 3:52.

A_65,878.

___

Dal NE
First downs 32 17
Total Net Yards 567 335
Rushes-yards 31-122 27-120
Passing 445 215
Punt Returns 2–2 1-23
Kickoff Returns 3-74 2-47
Interceptions Ret. 1-42 1-29
Comp-Att-Int 36-51-1 15-21-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 2-14
Punts 1-51.0 5-32.2
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 1-1
Penalties-Yards 12-115 5-47
Time of Possession 39:17 26:51

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Dallas, Elliott 17-69, Pollard 10-41, Prescott 3-10, Lamb 1-2. New England, Harris 18-101, Stevenson 5-23, Agholor 1-1, Bolden 1-(minus 1), M.Jones 2-(minus 4).

PASSING_Dallas, Prescott 36-51-1-445. New England, M.Jones 15-21-1-229.

RECEIVING_Dallas, Lamb 9-149, Elliott 7-50, Schultz 5-79, Cooper 5-55, C.Wilson 4-42, Pollard 3-22, N.Brown 2-47, Jarwin 1-1. New England, Meyers 5-44, Stevenson 3-39, Henry 2-25, Bourne 1-75, Agholor 1-27, Smith 1-9, Harris 1-7, Bolden 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Dallas, Zuerlein 51.

