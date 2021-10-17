Dallas 35, New England 29, OT

|Dallas
First Quarter
NE_Harris 4 run (Folk kick), 10:20.
Dal_Jarwin 1 pass from Prescott (Zuerlein kick), 6:43.
NE_Henry 20 pass from M.Jones (Folk kick), 4:50.
Second Quarter
Dal_FG Zuerlein 30, 6:39.
Third Quarter
Dal_Lamb 1 pass from Prescott (Zuerlein kick), 4:49.
Fourth Quarter
Dal_FG Zuerlein 45, 13:13.
NE_Stevenson 1 run (Folk kick), 6:23.
Dal_Diggs 42 interception return (pass failed), 2:27.
NE_Bourne 75 pass from M.Jones (Meyers pass from M.Jones), 2:11.
Dal_FG Zuerlein 49, :20.
First Overtime
Dal_Lamb 35 pass from Prescott, 3:52.
A_65,878.
|Dal
|NE
|First downs
|32
|17
|Total Net Yards
|567
|335
|Rushes-yards
|31-122
|27-120
|Passing
|445
|215
|Punt Returns
|2–2
|1-23
|Kickoff Returns
|3-74
|2-47
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-42
|1-29
|Comp-Att-Int
|36-51-1
|15-21-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|2-14
|Punts
|1-51.0
|5-32.2
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|12-115
|5-47
|Time of Possession
|39:17
|26:51
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Dallas, Elliott 17-69, Pollard 10-41, Prescott 3-10, Lamb 1-2. New England, Harris 18-101, Stevenson 5-23, Agholor 1-1, Bolden 1-(minus 1), M.Jones 2-(minus 4).
PASSING_Dallas, Prescott 36-51-1-445. New England, M.Jones 15-21-1-229.
RECEIVING_Dallas, Lamb 9-149, Elliott 7-50, Schultz 5-79, Cooper 5-55, C.Wilson 4-42, Pollard 3-22, N.Brown 2-47, Jarwin 1-1. New England, Meyers 5-44, Stevenson 3-39, Henry 2-25, Bourne 1-75, Agholor 1-27, Smith 1-9, Harris 1-7, Bolden 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Dallas, Zuerlein 51.
