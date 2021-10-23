On Air: Federal News Network program
Davidson rushes for 363 yards, 5 TDs, beats Butler 49-35

The Associated Press
October 23, 2021 5:28 pm
1 min read
      

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Louis Colosimo threw for two touchdowns, Aris Hilliard rushed for two scores and Davidson beat Butler 49-35 on Saturday.

Davidson (4-1, 3-0 Pioneer) entered leading the FCS by averaging 300 yards rushing per game, and gained 363 yards on 48 carries against Butler. Hilliard carried it four times, including a 59-yard run to tie it at 7, for 105 yards. Coy Williams rushed for 65 yards and a score, his 10th of the season.

Colosimo only attempted 10 passes and seven went for completions.

After Butler tied it at 21 with 1:06 remaining before halftime, Davidson went on a seven-play, 70-yard drive for the first of four unanswered touchdowns. Mark McCurdy caught at 35-yard score, Hilliard added a 15-yarder on the ground, Bradyn Oakley caught a Colosimo pass for 57 yards and Eli Turner Jr. gave Davidson a 49-21 lead with a 4-yard run.

Bret Bushka was 21 of 32 for 166 yards and two touchdowns for Butler (2-5, 0-4). He also rushed for 46 yards and a score. AJ Deinhart rushed for 96 yards, including a 53-yard TD, and Yogi Flager caught 10 passes for 68 yards and two TDs.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

