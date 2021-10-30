On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Davis scores 2 TDs, Mercer beats The Citadel 34-7

The Associated Press
October 30, 2021 5:13 pm
< a min read
      

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Fred Davis had two touchdown runs and Mercer beat The Citadel 34-7 on Saturday.

Mercer (6-2, 5-1 Southern Conference) has won two in a row since losing to VMI 45-7 and remains tied with Chattanooga atop the conference standings.

Davis carried the ball 15 times for 88 yards. He scored from the 1 on back-to-back series to end the second quarter, giving the Bears a 21-7 halftime lead.

Lance Wise had a 34-yard interception return for a touchdown, and Tayshaun Shipp broke loose on a 72-yard TD run, each late in the fourth quarter for the Bears.

        Insight by GEHA: This exclusive e-book will help you navigate federal health care benefit plans for 2022 open season and how to choose what's right for you.

Jaylan Adams tossed a 48-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Cherry in the first quarter for The Citadel (2-6, 1-4), which committed three turnovers. Cherry finished with five catches for 82 yards.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|25 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
10|28 VetSecCon2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Health and Human Services leaders visit recovery center in Baltimore