DC United takes on New York City FC in Eastern Conference play

The Associated Press
October 21, 2021 3:05 am
DC United (12-13-5) vs. New York City FC (11-11-8)

New York; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New York City FC -163, DC United +376, Draw +305; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: DC United visits New York City FC in Eastern Conference play.

New York City FC went 12-8-3 overall and 7-3-0 at home during the 2020 season. New York City FC scored 42 goals last season and recorded 29 assists.

DC United went 5-12-6 overall and 3-6-2 on the road a season ago. DC United scored 25 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 41.

The teams play Saturday for the third time this season. New York City FC won the last meeting 2-1.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New York City FC: Anton Tinnerholm (injured), Maxime Chanot.

DC United: Brendan Hines-Ike (injured), Paul Arriola (injured), Edison Flores (injured), Yordy Reyna (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

