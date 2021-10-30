On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

DeBique, Eugene lift Long Island past Wagner 28-14

The Associated Press
October 30, 2021 5:44 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Jonathan DeBique and Derick Eugene scored second-half touchdowns and Long Island University broke away from a halftime tie to defeat Wagner 28-14 on Saturday.

The win, coming one week on the heels of LIU’s first road win in LIU’s Division I program history, gave interim coach Jonathan Gill his second career win.

DeBique carried 14 times for 92 yards while Eugene made 10 catches for 74 yards. Camden Orth went 22-for-34 passing for 187 yards and three touchdowns for the Sharks (2-5, 2-2 Northeast Conference).

Wagner (0-8, 0-4) never led but tied the score twice early. After reaching first-and-goal at the LIU 1-yard line, Guenson Alexis whacked into the teeth of the Sharks defense four straight times before scoring on fourth down to knot the game at 7-7. He scored again from the 2 to tie at 14.

        Insight by Tableau: Executives will discuss how data has driven the success behind their hiring and retention strategies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Alexis carried 26 times for 51 yards and both Wagner touchdowns. He completed 10 of 19 passes for 76 yards.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|25 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
10|28 VetSecCon2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Health and Human Services leaders visit recovery center in Baltimore