On Air: Ask the CIO
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Devils Jack Hughes has dislocated left shoulder, no surgery

The Associated Press
October 21, 2021 10:47 am
< a min read
      

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jack Hughes, the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NHL draft, has a dislocated left shoulder and will be sidelined.

The Devils made the announcement on Thursday, saying Hughes won’t need surgery at this time and has started physical therapy. The team didn’t say how long he would be out.

Hughes was hurt on Tuesday night in a game against Seattle. He was ridden hard into the boards by Kraken defenseman Jeremy Lauzon shortly after New Jersey’s second goal and didn’t return.

The team says Hughes will be re-evaluated next week. He was placed on injured reserve Thursday.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn from IT experts as they outline the significant impacts cloud and 5G have on implementing zero trust architecture in this exclusive executive briefing.

Hughes scored two goals in the Devils season-opening win over the Chicago Blackhawks, including the game winner in overtime with a nifty backhand move.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|17 HLTH Boston 2021
10|18 37th Annual AME International...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

WWII Soldier identified and buried 77 years after his death