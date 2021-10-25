On Air: The Search for Accountability
Djokovic, Medvedev highlight rosters for Davis Cup Finals

The Associated Press
October 25, 2021 2:30 pm
LONDON (AP) — Top-ranked Novak Djokovic and U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev headline the rosters announced Monday for the Davis Cup Finals that begin next month.

Djokovic, a 20-time major champion who fell one win short of a calendar-year Grand Slam in 2021, is joined on Serbia’s squad by Filip Krajinovic, Dusan Lajovic, Laslo Djere and Miomir Kekmanovic.

Medvedev, who is ranked No. 2 and claimed his first Grand Slam title by beating Djokovic in the final at Flushing Meadows in September, leads a Russian team that includes No. 6 Andrey Rublev, No. 19 Aslan Karatsev, No. 30 Karen Khachanov and Evgeny Donskoy.

Eighteen countries will participate in group-stage matches starting Nov. 25 on indoor hard courts in Madrid; Innsbruck, Austria; and Turin, Italy. After quarterfinals in those cities, the semifinals and final will be held in Madrid.

Spain is the reigning champion thanks to its 2019 title; the Davis Cup was called off last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

