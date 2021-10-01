On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Dodgers’ Kershaw leaves start against Brewers with injury

The Associated Press
October 1, 2021 11:01 pm
1 min read
      

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw left his start with an injury in the second inning against the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night.

Kershaw gave up three runs and two hits on 42 pitches over 1 2/3 innings in his final regular-season start. The left-hander struck out one and walked none. The Dodgers didn’t immediately announce a diagnosis.

Manager Dave Roberts and a trainer went to the mound to check on the three-time Cy Young Award winner. After a few moments, Kershaw walked off with the trainer and took a seat in the dugout. Rather than give up the ball, as pitchers typically do when they’re being replaced, Kershaw kept it in his glove.

Kershaw can become a free agent after this season. Depending on whether the playoff-bound Dodgers advance in the postseason and his health, it could have been his last appearance with the team.

Los Angeles entered the day two games behind San Francisco for the NL West title but assured of hosting the NL wild-card game if they don’t catch the Giants. The regular season ends Sunday.

Kershaw didn’t pitch from July 4 until Sept. 12 while on the injured list with left forearm inflammation. He’s 10-8 with a 3.38 ERA, his highest mark since a 4.26 ERA as a rookie in 2008.

He lost his last start at Arizona last weekend, allowing four runs (three earned) and six hits in 4 1/3 innings of a 7-2 defeat.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

