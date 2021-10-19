On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Dominant Ajax beats Dortmund 4-0 in Champions League

The Associated Press
October 19, 2021 5:14 pm
2 min read
      

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Ajax surged past Borussia Dortmund 4-0 on Tuesday to take a big step toward advancing to the Champions League knockout stage for the first time since the Dutch club reached the semifinals three seasons ago.

A third win from three games gives Ajax a three-point lead in Group C ahead of Dortmund, whose often-unreliable defense couldn’t cope with Ajax’s smart movement off the ball.

After a kickoff delayed slightly by smoke from fans’ pyrotechnics, Ajax needed just 11 minutes to take the lead. The buildup of pressure led to a free kick out wide which Dusan Tadic curled toward goal. It took a deflection off Marco Reus’ head along the way and went down as an own goal.

Daley Blind made it 2-0 with his first goal in any competition for almost a year, shooting in off the foot of the post after the ball fell to him on the edge of the penalty area following Dortmund players’ bungled attempts to clear.

        Insight by Galvanize: During this webinar Marianne Roth, the chief risk officer of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, will provide a deep dive into enterprise risk management at CFPB. Additionally, Dan Zitting, the CEO of Galvanize, will discuss how making better use of data and technology can help federal agencies more rapidly allow decision makers address and mitigate risks.

With Dortmund still struggling to track Ajax players’ movement in attack, the hosts scored a third in the 57th when Brazilian winger Antony cut in from the right flank past the slow-to-react Emre Can and curled the ball inside the far post.

The fourth goal came soon after when Sebastien Haller used his height and strength to hold off Can and Mats Hummels and head in a floated cross.

Dortmund is used to relying on striker Erling Haaland’s talent to make up for its shortcomings at the back in typically high-scoring games in the Bundesliga, but the Norwegian was cut off from the rest of his team for most of the game against Ajax.

Ajax pressed well in midfield to cut the service to Haaland, back in European action after missing the last game against Sporting Lisbon with a muscle injury. One of the few exceptions came on the counter just after halftime when Haaland picked up a long ball from Hummels and hit a shot which goalkeeper Remko Pasveer pushed onto the crossbar.

Sporting Lisbon beat Besiktas 4-1 in the other Group C game.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|17 HLTH Boston 2021
10|18 NFPA 70, National Electrical Code (NEC)...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. and Indian Army kick off exercise in Alaska