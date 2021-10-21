Trending:
Drake forfeits football game due to “COVID-19 issues”

The Associated Press
October 21, 2021 7:07 pm
< a min read
      

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A football game between Drake and Stetson set for Saturday in Des Moines was cancelled Thursday due to coronavirus concerns among Drake personnel.

The Drake University athletics department said in a news release that the Pioneer Football League cancelled the game because of “COVID-19 issues within Drake’s Tier I personnel, which consists of student-athletes, coaches, managers, and staff.”

Drake medical staff and university administrators were involved in the decision.

Under the league’s rules, Drake will forfeit the game. Coronavirus-related game cancellations at the college level have been rare this season.

Teams in the Pioneer Football League participate in the Division I Football Championship Subdivision.

