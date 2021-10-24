Trending:
Duissi scores before halftime, helps Austin beat Dynamo 2-1

The Associated Press
October 24, 2021 7:56 pm
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Sebastián Driussi scored in first-half injury time and expansion Austin FC beat the Houston Dynamo 2-1 on Sunday.

Alexander Ring, on a counter-attack, turned around to avoid a pair of defenders and tapped a roller to Driussi for a side-footed finish and a 2-0 lead.

Austin (9-19-4) scored on an own goal in the seventh minute. The Dynamo’s Zarek Valentin was called for a foul in the area, leading to a penalty kick by Cecilio Domínguez that bounced off the left post and then the right before careening off goalkeeper Marko Maric into the goal.

Houston (6-14-12) scored in the second minute of second-half stoppage time when Nick Lima’s clearance attempt for Austin deflected off defender Julio Cascante.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

