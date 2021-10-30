On Air: Federal News Network program
Durant fined $25,000 for forcefully throwing ball into seats

The Associated Press
October 30, 2021 6:30 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Saturday for forcefully throwing the ball into the stands, a play that a referee acknowledged should have led to the Nets star’s ejection.

Durant was fouled with 4:40 left in the third quarter of Brooklyn’s 105-98 home victory over the Indiana Pacers on Friday night. He then grabbed the ball and threw it hard well past the basket into the crowd.

Durant was called for a technical foul, but crew chief Sean Wright said after the game that he should have been thrown out.

“In real time, the official that made the call did not think the ball entered the stands with force. After seeing the video postgame, we did see that the ball did go into the stands with force and Kevin Durant should’ve been ejected,” Wright said.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

