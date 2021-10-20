ECHL Glance

All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Adirondack
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Atlanta
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Greenville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maine
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Newfoundland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Norfolk
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Orlando
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Reading
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Trois-Rivieres
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Worcester
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Western Conference
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fort Wayne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Idaho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Indy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kalamazoo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rapid City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Toledo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wheeling
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wichita
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
Newfoundland at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Newfoundland at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Maine, 7:15 p.m.
Reading at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Kansas City at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Greenville at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at Indy, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Florida, 7 p.m.
Newfoundland at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m.
Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Maine at Worcester, 7:35 p.m.
Iowa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Idaho at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
