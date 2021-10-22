Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

ECHL Glance

The Associated Press
October 22, 2021 10:09 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 2 2 0 0 0 4 9 4
Maine 1 1 0 0 0 2 6 3
Adirondack 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Atlanta 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Florida 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Greenville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jacksonville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Norfolk 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Orlando 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Reading 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
South Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Worcester 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 6
Trois-Rivieres 2 0 2 0 0 0 4 9

Western Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Iowa 1 1 0 0 0 2 7 4
Allen 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Fort Wayne 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Idaho 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Indy 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kalamazoo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rapid City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Toledo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tulsa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Utah 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wheeling 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wichita 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kansas City 1 0 1 0 0 0 4 7

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Newfoundland 6, Trois-Rivieres 3

Friday’s Games

Newfoundland 3, Trois-Rivieres 1

        Insight by Confluent: Learn about how agencies are benefitting from that concept of data-in-motion to improve mission outcomes in this exclusive e-book.

Maine 6, Worcester 3

Iowa 7, Kansas City 4

Reading at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Greenville at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Indy, 7 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Jacksonville at Florida, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Maine at Worcester, 7:35 p.m.

Iowa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Idaho at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Wichita at Allen, 3:05 p.m.

Idaho at Utah, 3:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|18 NFPA 70, National Electrical Code (NEC)...
10|20 2021 Risk Management Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Fall colors outside of Bureau of Land Management office in Butte Falls, Oregon