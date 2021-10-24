Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

ECHL Glance

The Associated Press
October 24, 2021 10:09 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 3 3 0 0 0 6 12 6
Reading 2 1 0 1 0 3 10 9
Jacksonville 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 1
Orlando 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 1
South Carolina 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 2
Maine 2 1 1 0 0 2 9 7
Norfolk 2 1 1 0 0 2 9 10
Worcester 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 9
Adirondack 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 3
Atlanta 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 3
Florida 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 5
Greenville 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 4
Trois-Rivieres 2 0 2 0 0 0 4 9

Western Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Idaho 3 2 1 0 0 4 12 10
Cincinnati 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 2
Fort Wayne 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 3
Kalamazoo 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 2
Allen 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 10
Iowa 2 1 1 0 0 2 10 9
Kansas City 2 1 1 0 0 2 9 10
Rapid City 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 6
Tulsa 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 7
Wichita 2 1 1 0 0 2 10 6
Utah 3 1 2 0 0 2 10 12
Indy 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 3
Toledo 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 5
Wheeling 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 4

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

South Carolina 4, Greenville 2

Cincinnati 3, Indy 2

        Insight by Tableau: Executives will discuss how data has driven the success behind their hiring and retention strategies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Jacksonville 5, Florida 1

Kalamazoo 5, Toledo 2

Newfoundland 3, Adirondack 2

Orlando 3, Atlanta 1

Reading 6, Norfolk 4

Fort Wayne 4, Wheeling 3

Worcester 4, Maine 3

Kansas City 5, Iowa 3

        Read more: Sports News

Wichita 7, Allen 0

Tulsa 4, Rapid City 3

Idaho 5, Utah 3

Sunday’s Games

Allen 6, Wichita 3

Utah 4, Idaho 0

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Newfoundland at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Wednesday’s Games

Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Wheeling at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|23 Infocomm 2021
10|24 2021 PSC Annual Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Fall colors outside of Bureau of Land Management office in Butte Falls, Oregon