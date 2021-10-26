ECHL Glance

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 4 4 0 0 0 8 16 7 Reading 2 1 0 1 0 3 10 9 Jacksonville 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 1 Orlando 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 1 South Carolina 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 2 Maine 2 1 1 0 0 2 9 7 Norfolk 2 1 1 0 0 2 9 10 Worcester 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 9 Adirondack 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 3 Atlanta 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 3 Florida 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 5 Greenville 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 4 Trois-Rivieres 3 0 3 0 0 0 5 13

Western Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 3 2 1 0 0 4 12 10 Cincinnati 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 2 Fort Wayne 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 3 Kalamazoo 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 2 Allen 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 10 Iowa 2 1 1 0 0 2 10 9 Kansas City 2 1 1 0 0 2 9 10 Rapid City 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 6 Tulsa 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 7 Wichita 2 1 1 0 0 2 10 6 Utah 3 1 2 0 0 2 10 12 Indy 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 3 Toledo 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 5 Wheeling 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 4

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Newfoundland 4, Trois-Rivieres 1

Wednesday’s Games

Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Wheeling at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Norfolk at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Toledo at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Utah at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

