ECHL Glance

The Associated Press
October 26, 2021 10:09 am
All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 4 4 0 0 0 8 16 7
Reading 2 1 0 1 0 3 10 9
Jacksonville 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 1
Orlando 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 1
South Carolina 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 2
Maine 2 1 1 0 0 2 9 7
Norfolk 2 1 1 0 0 2 9 10
Worcester 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 9
Adirondack 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 3
Atlanta 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 3
Florida 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 5
Greenville 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 4
Trois-Rivieres 3 0 3 0 0 0 5 13

Western Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Idaho 3 2 1 0 0 4 12 10
Cincinnati 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 2
Fort Wayne 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 3
Kalamazoo 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 2
Allen 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 10
Iowa 2 1 1 0 0 2 10 9
Kansas City 2 1 1 0 0 2 9 10
Rapid City 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 6
Tulsa 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 7
Wichita 2 1 1 0 0 2 10 6
Utah 3 1 2 0 0 2 10 12
Indy 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 3
Toledo 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 5
Wheeling 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 4

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Newfoundland 4, Trois-Rivieres 1

Wednesday’s Games

Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Wheeling at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Norfolk at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Toledo at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Utah at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

