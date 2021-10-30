ECHL Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|8
|16
|7
|Reading
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|10
|9
|Adirondack
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|8
|5
|Maine
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|9
|9
|Worcester
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|9
|15
|Trois-Rivieres
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|7
|13
South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Jacksonville
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|7
|2
|Norfolk
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|15
|16
|Orlando
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|7
|6
|South Carolina
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|6
|Atlanta
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|7
|Greenville
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|7
|8
|Florida
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|7
|11
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|4
|8
|Kalamazoo
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|9
|6
|Iowa
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|14
|23
|Toledo
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|12
|6
|Indy
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|8
|3
|Fort Wayne
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|7
|7
|Wheeling
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|7
|10
Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kansas City
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|12
|10
|Rapid City
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|12
|10
|Idaho
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|16
|15
|Utah
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|13
|12
|Tulsa
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|7
|Allen
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|10
|Wichita
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|10
|9
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Cincinnati 1, Kalamazoo 0
Jacksonville 2, Greenville 1
Trois-Rivieres 2, Maine 0
Atlanta 5, Orlando 4
Norfolk 2, Florida 1
Toledo 10, Iowa 1
Kansas City 3, Wheeling 0
Utah 3, Wichita 0
Rapid City 5, Idaho 4
Saturday’s Games
Kalamazoo 4, Fort Wayne 3
Norfolk at Florida, 7 p.m.
Greenville 4, South Carolina 2
Indy 6, Cincinnati 0
Reading at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Toledo at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Kansas City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Wheeling at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Jacksonville at Orlando, 1 p.m.
Reading at Maine, 3 p.m.
Utah at Allen, 3:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
