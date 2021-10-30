ECHL Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 4 4 0 0 0 8 16 7 Reading 2 1 0 1 0 3 10 9 Adirondack 2 1 1 0 0 2 8 5 Maine 3 1 2 0 0 2 9 9 Worcester 3 1 2 0 0 2 9 15 Trois-Rivieres 4 1 3 0 0 2 7 13

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Jacksonville 2 2 0 0 0 4 7 2 Norfolk 4 2 2 0 0 4 15 16 Orlando 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 6 South Carolina 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 6 Atlanta 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 7 Greenville 3 1 2 0 0 2 7 8 Florida 3 1 2 0 0 2 7 11

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 3 2 1 0 0 4 4 8 Kalamazoo 3 2 1 0 0 4 9 6 Iowa 4 1 2 1 0 3 14 23 Toledo 2 1 1 0 0 2 12 6 Indy 2 1 1 0 0 2 8 3 Fort Wayne 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 7 Wheeling 3 1 2 0 0 2 7 10

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 3 2 1 0 0 4 12 10 Rapid City 3 2 1 0 0 4 12 10 Idaho 4 2 2 0 0 4 16 15 Utah 4 2 2 0 0 4 13 12 Tulsa 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 7 Allen 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 10 Wichita 3 1 2 0 0 2 10 9

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati 1, Kalamazoo 0

Jacksonville 2, Greenville 1

Trois-Rivieres 2, Maine 0

Atlanta 5, Orlando 4

Norfolk 2, Florida 1

Toledo 10, Iowa 1

Kansas City 3, Wheeling 0

Utah 3, Wichita 0

Rapid City 5, Idaho 4

Saturday’s Games

Kalamazoo 4, Fort Wayne 3

Norfolk at Florida, 7 p.m.

Greenville 4, South Carolina 2

Indy 6, Cincinnati 0

Reading at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Jacksonville at Orlando, 1 p.m.

Reading at Maine, 3 p.m.

Utah at Allen, 3:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

