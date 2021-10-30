On Air: Of Consuming Interest
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

ECHL Glance

The Associated Press
October 30, 2021 10:09 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 4 4 0 0 0 8 16 7
Reading 2 1 0 1 0 3 10 9
Adirondack 2 1 1 0 0 2 8 5
Maine 3 1 2 0 0 2 9 9
Worcester 3 1 2 0 0 2 9 15
Trois-Rivieres 4 1 3 0 0 2 7 13

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Jacksonville 2 2 0 0 0 4 7 2
Norfolk 4 2 2 0 0 4 15 16
Orlando 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 6
South Carolina 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 6
Atlanta 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 7
Greenville 3 1 2 0 0 2 7 8
Florida 3 1 2 0 0 2 7 11

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 3 2 1 0 0 4 4 8
Kalamazoo 3 2 1 0 0 4 9 6
Iowa 4 1 2 1 0 3 14 23
Toledo 2 1 1 0 0 2 12 6
Indy 2 1 1 0 0 2 8 3
Fort Wayne 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 7
Wheeling 3 1 2 0 0 2 7 10

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Kansas City 3 2 1 0 0 4 12 10
Rapid City 3 2 1 0 0 4 12 10
Idaho 4 2 2 0 0 4 16 15
Utah 4 2 2 0 0 4 13 12
Tulsa 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 7
Allen 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 10
Wichita 3 1 2 0 0 2 10 9

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati 1, Kalamazoo 0

Jacksonville 2, Greenville 1

        Insight by Bizagi: During this exclusive webinar, executives from the General Services Administration, Defense Logistics Agency and Bizagi will discuss how their agencies are achieving automation through fast and low-cost strategies.

Trois-Rivieres 2, Maine 0

Atlanta 5, Orlando 4

Norfolk 2, Florida 1

Toledo 10, Iowa 1

Kansas City 3, Wheeling 0

Utah 3, Wichita 0

Rapid City 5, Idaho 4

Saturday’s Games

Kalamazoo 4, Fort Wayne 3

        Read more: Sports News

Norfolk at Florida, 7 p.m.

Greenville 4, South Carolina 2

Indy 6, Cincinnati 0

Reading at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Wheeling at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Jacksonville at Orlando, 1 p.m.

Reading at Maine, 3 p.m.

Utah at Allen, 3:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|25 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
10|28 VetSecCon2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Health and Human Services leaders visit recovery center in Baltimore