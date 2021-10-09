On Air: This Just In
Euline’s pick-6 helps Robert Morris beat Charleston Southern

The Associated Press
October 9, 2021 7:33 pm
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Lorenzo Euline returned an interception 50 yards into the end zone with about three minutes remaining to help Robert Morris beat Charleston Southern 31-24 on Saturday.

Euline’s pick-6 gave the Colonials (1-1, 2-2 Big South Conference) a 31-21 lead. Sam Babbush kicked a 26-yard field goal for Charleston Southern (0-2, 1-3) with 1:10 to play, but the Buccaneers didn’t recover the ensuing onside kick.

George Martin was 28-of-41 for 292 yards passing for Robert Morris. Martin threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to D’Andre Hicks in the first quarter, and his 19-yard scoring throw to James Westry gave the Colonials a 24-21 lead with 6:43 left in the game. Westby finished with five catches for 98 yards and Hicks had nine receptions for 79 yards.

Jack Chambers completed 21 of 41 passes for 334 yards and threw two touchdown passes and an interception for the Buccaneers.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Related Topics
