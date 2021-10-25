On Air: For Your Benefit
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Ex-tennis coach to plead guilty in college admissions case

The Associated Press
October 25, 2021 10:11 am
1 min read
      

BOSTON (AP) — A former Georgetown University tennis coach is expected to plead guilty Monday in Boston federal court in the college admissions bribery case.

Gordon Ernst was accused of accepting more than $2 million to help the children of wealthy parents get into the school in Washington.

The 54-year-old, who has residences in Chevy Chase, Maryland, and Falmouth, Massachusetts, had been slated to face trial in November.

Prosecutors, in a plea deal announced last month, said they will recommend Ernst serve no more than four years in prison.

        Insight by Confluent: Learn about how agencies are benefitting from that concept of data-in-motion to improve mission outcomes in this exclusive e-book.

Ernst has agreed to plead guilty to multiple counts of federal programs bribery and one count of filing a false tax return. He’s also agreed to forfeit $3.4 million earned from the scheme, in which wealthy parents conspired with a college admissions consultant to get their children into elite schools, oftentimes as fake athletic recruits.

Several other coaches have also admitted to taking bribes, including former University of California, Los Angeles men’s soccer coach Jorge Salcedo, who was sentenced to eight months behind bars.

Federal prosecutors earlier this month also promised to drop their case against a former Wake Forest University coach William Ferguson if he pays a $50,000 fine and follows certain conditions.

All told, 57 people have been charged in the case, including famous parents like actors Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman. Nearly four dozen have pleaded guilty.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|23 Infocomm 2021
10|24 2021 PSC Annual Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

VA firemen drive 1,000 miles for Veteran’s last trip home