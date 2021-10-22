On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Falcons DE Fowler (knee) out for Sunday’s game vs Dolphins

October 22, 2021
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler will miss Sunday’s game at Miami with a knee injury.

Fowler was ruled out Friday after not practicing this week.

It’s not clear when he was injured. The Falcons were off last weekend after beating the New York Jets in London.

Fowler started the first five games for Atlanta (2-3). He has two sacks, two forced fumbles, three quarterback hits and a total of 12 tackles.

The Falcons also listed cornerback Avery Williams as doubtful with an ailing hamstring.

