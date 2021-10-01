On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Falcons WR Gage (ankle) to miss 2nd straight game

The Associated Press
October 1, 2021 5:45 pm
< a min read
      

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons receiver Russell Gage will miss his second straight game with an ankle injury.

The Falcons (1-2) also ruled out defensive lineman Marlon Davidson (ankle) for Sunday’s game against Washington (1-2).

Neither player practiced this week.

Atlanta will have starting cornerback A.J. Terrell and rookie receiver Frank Darby, who both missed last weekend’s victory over the New York Giants.

        Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions: Learn from agency and industry executives as they explore why protecting data requires a comprehensive approach involving every part of the IT chain – people, policy, infrastructure and applications in this exclusive executive briefing.

Terrell was cleared after going through the concussion protocol, while Darby has recovered from a calf issue.

Safety Erik Harris (back) and offensive lineman Colby Gossett (illness) are also expected to play.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|27 NFPA 72, National Fire Alarm and...
9|27 FOSS4G 2021 Buenos Aires - Online...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

A spider’s web is stronger than it looks