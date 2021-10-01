Falcons WR Gage (ankle) to miss 2nd straight game

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons receiver Russell Gage will miss his second straight game with an ankle injury.

The Falcons (1-2) also ruled out defensive lineman Marlon Davidson (ankle) for Sunday’s game against Washington (1-2).

Neither player practiced this week.

Atlanta will have starting cornerback A.J. Terrell and rookie receiver Frank Darby, who both missed last weekend’s victory over the New York Giants.

Terrell was cleared after going through the concussion protocol, while Darby has recovered from a calf issue.

Safety Erik Harris (back) and offensive lineman Colby Gossett (illness) are also expected to play.

