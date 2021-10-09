FBC Glance

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EDT
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|1
|0
|52
|3
|5
|0
|205
|61
|SMU
|1
|0
|41
|17
|5
|0
|213
|109
|Houston
|3
|0
|113
|52
|5
|1
|223
|97
|East Carolina
|1
|0
|52
|29
|3
|2
|161
|148
|Temple
|1
|1
|37
|83
|3
|3
|140
|203
|Navy
|1
|1
|54
|58
|1
|3
|64
|130
|Memphis
|0
|1
|31
|34
|3
|2
|187
|161
|UCF
|0
|1
|30
|34
|2
|2
|164
|121
|South Florida
|0
|1
|17
|41
|1
|4
|102
|180
|Tulsa
|0
|1
|10
|45
|1
|4
|111
|167
|Tulane
|0
|2
|51
|92
|1
|5
|197
|241
___
Houston 40, Tulane 22
Cincinnati 52, Temple 3
SMU at Navy, 3:30 p.m.
East Carolina at UCF, 6 p.m.
Memphis at Tulsa, 9 p.m.
Navy at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.
UCF at Cincinnati, Noon
Tulsa at South Florida, Noon
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Wake Forest
|3
|0
|109
|65
|5
|0
|192
|91
|NC State
|1
|0
|27
|21
|4
|1
|161
|79
|Clemson
|2
|1
|54
|48
|3
|2
|106
|61
|Louisville
|1
|1
|65
|60
|3
|2
|161
|141
|Florida St.
|1
|2
|70
|96
|1
|4
|125
|157
|Boston College
|0
|1
|13
|19
|4
|1
|178
|84
|Syracuse
|0
|1
|30
|33
|3
|2
|152
|104
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|1
|0
|52
|21
|4
|1
|262
|113
|Virginia Tech
|1
|0
|17
|10
|3
|1
|94
|61
|North Carolina
|2
|2
|129
|108
|3
|2
|188
|125
|Georgia Tech
|2
|2
|105
|115
|3
|3
|171
|154
|Virginia
|1
|2
|86
|124
|3
|2
|171
|138
|Duke
|0
|2
|34
|69
|3
|3
|189
|173
|Miami
|0
|1
|28
|30
|2
|3
|152
|135
___
Georgia Tech 31, Duke 27
Virginia at Louisville, 3 p.m.
Wake Forest at Syracuse, 3:30 p.m.
Florida St. at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Clemson at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Duke at Virginia, 12:30 p.m.
Miami at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m.
NC State at Boston College, 7:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oklahoma
|3
|0
|108
|92
|6
|0
|247
|143
|Oklahoma St.
|2
|0
|55
|34
|5
|0
|127
|93
|Baylor
|3
|1
|135
|80
|5
|1
|230
|107
|Texas
|2
|1
|150
|117
|4
|2
|267
|175
|Texas Tech
|1
|1
|58
|90
|4
|1
|178
|154
|Iowa St.
|1
|1
|88
|38
|3
|2
|169
|78
|Kansas St.
|0
|2
|51
|68
|3
|2
|144
|115
|TCU
|0
|1
|27
|32
|2
|2
|140
|109
|West Virginia
|0
|3
|53
|84
|2
|4
|170
|135
|Kansas
|0
|2
|14
|104
|1
|4
|86
|219
___
Oklahoma 55, Texas 48
Baylor 45, West Virginia 20
TCU at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Texas, TBA
TCU at Oklahoma, TBA
BYU at Baylor, 3:30 p.m.
Texas Tech at Kansas, 4 p.m.
Iowa St. at Kansas St., 7:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|E. Washington
|2
|0
|84
|49
|5
|0
|244
|152
|UC Davis
|2
|0
|44
|34
|5
|0
|176
|85
|Montana St.
|2
|0
|70
|24
|4
|1
|183
|60
|Sacramento St.
|1
|0
|23
|21
|2
|2
|88
|104
|Montana
|1
|1
|67
|41
|3
|1
|122
|55
|N. Arizona
|1
|1
|58
|34
|2
|3
|102
|129
|N. Colorado
|1
|1
|24
|50
|2
|3
|86
|115
|Portland St.
|1
|1
|37
|43
|2
|3
|117
|143
|Weber St.
|1
|1
|52
|24
|2
|3
|134
|104
|Idaho
|0
|1
|20
|27
|1
|3
|102
|125
|Cal Poly
|0
|2
|14
|77
|1
|4
|66
|205
|S. Utah
|0
|2
|34
|70
|1
|4
|102
|191
|Idaho St.
|0
|2
|38
|71
|0
|4
|62
|155
___
E. Washington at N. Colorado, 3 p.m.
Dixie St. at Montana, 3 p.m.
UC Davis at Idaho St., 3 p.m.
Cal Poly at Montana St., 4 p.m.
Portland St. at Idaho, 5 p.m.
S. Utah at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.
Montana St. at Weber St., 10 p.m.
Idaho at E. Washington, 2:30 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Montana, 3 p.m.
S. Utah at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.
Idaho St. at Portland St., 5:05 p.m.
N. Colorado at UC Davis, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kennesaw St.
|1
|0
|34
|15
|4
|1
|148
|101
|NC A&T
|2
|0
|79
|48
|3
|2
|151
|136
|Campbell
|1
|0
|48
|31
|2
|2
|150
|103
|Monmouth (NJ)
|2
|0
|95
|31
|3
|3
|179
|180
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|1
|17
|54
|2
|3
|160
|156
|Hampton
|0
|1
|15
|34
|2
|3
|156
|188
|Charleston Southern
|0
|1
|14
|41
|1
|2
|80
|93
|Robert Morris
|0
|1
|14
|41
|1
|2
|36
|102
|North Alabama
|0
|2
|65
|86
|0
|6
|131
|213
___
NC A&T 38, North Alabama 34
Princeton 31, Monmouth (NJ) 28
Kennesaw St. 34, Hampton 15
Charleston Southern at Robert Morris, 3 p.m.
Campbell at Gardner-Webb, 6 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Campbell, 1 p.m.
NC A&T at Kennesaw St., 5 p.m.
Hampton at Charleston Southern, 6 p.m.
Robert Morris at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Michigan
|2
|0
|58
|30
|5
|0
|199
|64
|Michigan St.
|3
|0
|92
|54
|6
|0
|220
|116
|Penn St.
|2
|0
|40
|10
|5
|0
|150
|60
|Ohio St.
|3
|0
|163
|61
|5
|1
|291
|123
|Maryland
|1
|2
|51
|134
|4
|2
|180
|174
|Rutgers
|0
|3
|39
|103
|3
|3
|162
|137
|Indiana
|0
|2
|6
|58
|2
|3
|119
|141
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Iowa
|2
|0
|85
|20
|5
|0
|166
|58
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|51
|58
|3
|2
|122
|98
|Purdue
|1
|1
|26
|29
|3
|2
|118
|77
|Nebraska
|1
|2
|98
|60
|3
|3
|194
|93
|Illinois
|1
|2
|56
|55
|2
|4
|124
|148
|Northwestern
|0
|2
|28
|94
|2
|3
|110
|136
|Wisconsin
|0
|2
|27
|54
|1
|3
|74
|102
___
Michigan St. 31, Rutgers 13
Ohio St. 66, Maryland 17
Wisconsin at Illinois, 3:30 p.m.
Penn St. at Iowa, 4 p.m.
Michigan at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.
Rutgers at Northwestern, Noon
Nebraska at Minnesota, Noon
Michigan St. at Indiana, Noon
Purdue at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.
Army at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Rhode Island
|3
|0
|65
|49
|5
|0
|155
|94
|Villanova
|2
|0
|62
|54
|4
|1
|181
|98
|William & Mary
|1
|0
|34
|31
|3
|1
|85
|84
|James Madison
|2
|1
|105
|56
|4
|1
|210
|90
|Delaware
|2
|1
|69
|61
|3
|2
|109
|116
|New Hampshire
|2
|1
|74
|58
|3
|2
|100
|148
|Elon
|2
|1
|84
|64
|3
|3
|140
|155
|Richmond
|0
|2
|34
|54
|2
|3
|113
|92
|Towson
|0
|1
|14
|26
|1
|3
|73
|109
|Maine
|0
|3
|54
|122
|1
|4
|99
|189
|Stony Brook
|0
|2
|41
|54
|1
|4
|86
|136
|Albany (NY)
|0
|2
|29
|36
|0
|4
|59
|126
___
Elon 33, Maine 23
Rhode Island 22, Delaware 15
Villanova 28, James Madison 27
Albany (NY) at William & Mary, 3:30 p.m.
Stony Brook at Towson, 4 p.m.
William & Mary at Maine, Noon
Dartmouth at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.
James Madison at Richmond, 2 p.m.
Villanova at Albany (NY), 3:30 p.m.
Delaware at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.
Rhode Island at Towson, 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Charlotte
|2
|0
|87
|72
|4
|2
|179
|154
|FAU
|1
|0
|58
|21
|3
|2
|162
|107
|Marshall
|1
|1
|48
|47
|3
|3
|209
|137
|Middle Tennessee
|1
|2
|86
|97
|2
|3
|150
|147
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|156
|140
|FIU
|0
|2
|54
|103
|1
|5
|167
|221
|Old Dominion
|0
|2
|34
|48
|1
|5
|142
|177
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UTSA
|1
|0
|27
|13
|5
|0
|173
|88
|UTEP
|1
|0
|28
|21
|4
|1
|129
|119
|UAB
|1
|0
|40
|6
|3
|2
|118
|119
|Louisiana Tech
|1
|0
|24
|17
|2
|3
|167
|167
|Rice
|1
|0
|24
|19
|2
|3
|96
|193
|North Texas
|0
|2
|23
|64
|1
|3
|79
|113
|Southern Miss.
|0
|1
|19
|24
|1
|4
|86
|139
___
Charlotte 45, FIU 33
Marshall 20, Old Dominion 13
FAU at UAB, 3:30 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Liberty, 3:30 p.m.
North Texas at Missouri, 4 p.m.
UTEP at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.
UTSA at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Marshall at North Texas, 7 p.m.
UAB at Southern Miss., 3:30 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Old Dominion, 3:30 p.m.
Rice at UTSA, 6 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at UTEP, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Dartmouth
|2
|0
|55
|24
|4
|0
|124
|45
|Harvard
|2
|0
|73
|27
|4
|0
|155
|49
|Princeton
|1
|0
|24
|7
|4
|0
|150
|35
|Yale
|1
|1
|40
|41
|2
|2
|91
|61
|Columbia
|0
|1
|7
|24
|3
|1
|101
|82
|Penn
|0
|1
|7
|31
|2
|2
|71
|61
|Brown
|0
|1
|17
|49
|1
|3
|101
|140
|Cornell
|0
|2
|27
|47
|0
|4
|58
|99
___
Brown 31, Colgate 10
Harvard 24, Cornell 10
Penn 20, Lehigh 0
Columbia 22, CCSU 20
Princeton 31, Monmouth (NJ) 28
Dartmouth 24, Yale 17
Colgate at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Yale at Uconn, Noon
Princeton at Brown, 12:30 p.m.
Lafayette at Harvard, 1 p.m.
Dartmouth at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.
Penn at Columbia, 1:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kent St.
|1
|0
|27
|20
|2
|3
|120
|138
|Miami (Ohio)
|1
|0
|28
|17
|2
|3
|120
|127
|Ohio
|1
|0
|34
|17
|1
|4
|89
|158
|Akron
|1
|1
|52
|54
|2
|4
|128
|232
|Buffalo
|0
|1
|17
|24
|2
|3
|149
|121
|Bowling Green
|0
|2
|40
|62
|2
|4
|106
|142
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W. Michigan
|1
|0
|24
|17
|4
|1
|133
|108
|N. Illinois
|2
|0
|49
|40
|4
|2
|165
|188
|Toledo
|1
|1
|42
|34
|3
|3
|171
|105
|E. Michigan
|0
|1
|20
|27
|3
|2
|163
|125
|Ball St.
|0
|1
|12
|22
|2
|3
|96
|148
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|1
|17
|28
|2
|3
|138
|138
___
Akron 35, Bowling Green 20
N. Illinois 22, Toledo 20
Cent. Michigan at Ohio, 3:30 p.m.
Ball St. at W. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at E. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Kent St., 7 p.m.
Ohio at Buffalo, Noon
Ball St. at E. Michigan, 2 p.m.
Akron at Miami (Ohio), 2:30 p.m.
Bowling Green at N. Illinois, 3:30 p.m.
Toledo at Cent. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.
Kent St. at W. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Howard
|1
|0
|27
|0
|2
|4
|111
|187
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|164
|176
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|151
|162
|NC Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|99
|152
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|121
|169
|Morgan St.
|0
|1
|0
|27
|0
|5
|41
|175
___
Howard 27, Morgan St. 0
Tennessee Tech 27, NC Central 16
Delaware St. 56, Va. Lynchburg 6
SC State at Florida A&M, 6 p.m.
Va. Lynchburg at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.
Morgan St. at SC State, 3:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|2
|0
|50
|30
|5
|0
|177
|43
|S. Dakota St.
|1
|0
|44
|0
|4
|0
|193
|37
|S. Illinois
|2
|0
|66
|47
|4
|1
|191
|102
|Missouri St.
|2
|0
|72
|43
|3
|1
|131
|100
|N. Iowa
|1
|1
|54
|41
|3
|2
|142
|76
|South Dakota
|1
|1
|61
|41
|3
|2
|157
|79
|Indiana St.
|1
|2
|47
|109
|3
|3
|102
|175
|W. Illinois
|1
|2
|95
|103
|1
|5
|179
|238
|North Dakota
|0
|1
|10
|16
|2
|2
|107
|78
|Illinois St.
|0
|2
|37
|76
|2
|3
|117
|135
|Youngstown St.
|0
|2
|42
|72
|1
|3
|100
|155
___
Indiana St. 37, W. Illinois 27
N. Dakota St. 34, N. Iowa 20
Missouri St. at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.
North Dakota at South Dakota, 3 p.m.
S. Illinois at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at W. Illinois, 1 p.m.
Indiana St. at Missouri St., 3 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at Illinois St., 3 p.m.
North Dakota at S. Illinois, 3 p.m.
South Dakota at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Nevada
|1
|0
|41
|31
|3
|1
|129
|96
|San Jose St.
|1
|0
|17
|13
|3
|2
|109
|111
|Fresno St.
|1
|1
|62
|57
|4
|2
|234
|135
|Hawaii
|1
|1
|40
|41
|3
|3
|167
|186
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|147
|76
|UNLV
|0
|1
|30
|38
|0
|5
|93
|182
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Air Force
|1
|1
|83
|59
|4
|1
|172
|83
|Utah St.
|1
|1
|52
|72
|3
|2
|146
|153
|Boise St.
|1
|1
|58
|44
|2
|3
|163
|114
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|138
|93
|New Mexico
|0
|1
|10
|38
|2
|3
|84
|134
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|80
|96
___
San Jose St. at Colorado St., 3:30 p.m.
Boise St. at BYU, 3:30 p.m.
Wyoming at Air Force, 7 p.m.
New Mexico at San Diego St., 9 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.
San Diego St. at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.
Air Force at Boise St., TBA
Fresno St. at Wyoming, TBA
Colorado St. at New Mexico, 7 p.m.
Utah St. at UNLV, 7 p.m.
Hawaii at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Duquesne
|2
|0
|76
|48
|4
|1
|163
|126
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|2
|0
|94
|34
|3
|3
|162
|138
|CCSU
|1
|0
|21
|19
|1
|4
|72
|194
|Bryant
|1
|1
|51
|45
|3
|3
|156
|171
|Sacred Heart
|1
|1
|26
|27
|3
|3
|88
|97
|Merrimack
|0
|2
|24
|57
|3
|3
|187
|142
|LIU Brooklyn
|0
|1
|10
|55
|0
|4
|27
|211
|Wagner
|0
|2
|43
|60
|0
|6
|91
|259
___
Duquesne 39, Bryant 34
Columbia 22, CCSU 20
St. Francis (Pa.) 55, LIU Brooklyn 10
Fordham 56, Wagner 7
Sacred Heart 20, Merrimack 10
St. Francis (Pa.) at Bryant, Noon
Merrimack at LIU Brooklyn, Noon
CCSU at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Murray St.
|1
|0
|22
|6
|2
|2
|74
|75
|Tennessee St.
|1
|1
|38
|69
|2
|3
|105
|130
|Tennessee Tech
|1
|1
|42
|45
|2
|4
|83
|195
|SE Missouri
|1
|1
|64
|42
|1
|4
|127
|200
|E. Illinois
|1
|1
|34
|36
|1
|5
|89
|156
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|123
|127
|Austin Peay
|0
|1
|22
|24
|2
|3
|155
|168
___
Tennessee Tech 27, NC Central 16
Murray St. at UT Martin, 3 p.m.
SE Missouri at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.
UT Martin at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.
Murray St. at SE Missouri, 3 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Tennessee St., 3 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oregon St.
|2
|0
|72
|51
|4
|1
|180
|108
|Oregon
|1
|1
|65
|50
|4
|1
|179
|109
|Stanford
|2
|2
|107
|115
|3
|3
|155
|162
|Washington
|1
|1
|55
|51
|2
|3
|124
|98
|Washington St.
|1
|2
|48
|75
|2
|3
|115
|125
|California
|0
|2
|30
|52
|1
|4
|121
|138
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Arizona St.
|3
|0
|105
|46
|5
|1
|200
|97
|Utah
|1
|0
|24
|13
|2
|2
|112
|89
|Southern Cal
|2
|2
|137
|115
|3
|2
|167
|122
|UCLA
|1
|1
|58
|66
|3
|2
|177
|143
|Colorado
|0
|2
|27
|72
|1
|4
|69
|119
|Arizona
|0
|1
|19
|41
|0
|4
|68
|124
___
Arizona St. 28, Stanford 10
Oregon St. at Washington St., 4 p.m.
Utah at Southern Cal, 8 p.m.
UCLA at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.
California at Oregon, 10:30 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 3:30 p.m.
Stanford at Washington St., 7:30 p.m.
UCLA at Washington, 8:30 p.m.
Arizona St. at Utah, 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Fordham
|1
|0
|42
|41
|3
|3
|173
|185
|Colgate
|2
|0
|58
|24
|2
|4
|78
|157
|Lafayette
|1
|1
|68
|42
|2
|4
|122
|134
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|137
|133
|Georgetown
|0
|1
|21
|28
|1
|3
|74
|121
|Bucknell
|0
|1
|0
|27
|1
|4
|30
|143
|Lehigh
|0
|1
|3
|30
|0
|6
|9
|194
___
Lafayette 27, Bucknell 0
Brown 31, Colgate 10
Fordham 56, Wagner 7
Penn 20, Lehigh 0
Colgate at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Lafayette at Harvard, 1 p.m.
Bucknell at Fordham, 1 p.m.
Georgetown at Holy Cross, 1:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Davidson
|2
|0
|63
|44
|3
|1
|115
|115
|Morehead St.
|2
|0
|83
|68
|3
|2
|190
|204
|Marist
|2
|0
|61
|27
|2
|2
|92
|98
|Dayton
|2
|1
|129
|98
|3
|2
|149
|163
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|2
|1
|80
|40
|3
|2
|95
|93
|San Diego
|2
|1
|95
|73
|2
|4
|129
|206
|Drake
|1
|2
|37
|55
|2
|4
|89
|141
|Valparaiso
|1
|2
|61
|68
|1
|5
|89
|188
|Presbyterian
|0
|2
|73
|101
|2
|3
|225
|219
|Stetson
|0
|2
|31
|69
|2
|3
|134
|162
|Butler
|0
|3
|24
|94
|2
|4
|157
|191
___
San Diego 52, Butler 21
Marist 34, Stetson 3
Dayton 28, Drake 10
Morehead St. 38, Presbyterian 30
St. Thomas (Minn.) 20, Valparaiso 13
Marist at Dayton, 1 p.m.
St. Thomas (Minn.) at Stetson, 1 p.m.
Butler at Morehead St., 3 p.m.
Drake at San Diego, 5 p.m.
Presbyterian at Davidson, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|3
|0
|139
|13
|5
|0
|205
|23
|Kentucky
|3
|0
|71
|51
|5
|0
|144
|84
|Tennessee
|2
|1
|121
|82
|4
|2
|249
|129
|Florida
|2
|2
|122
|65
|4
|2
|199
|99
|South Carolina
|0
|3
|43
|101
|3
|3
|132
|132
|Missouri
|0
|2
|52
|97
|2
|3
|179
|190
|Vanderbilt
|0
|2
|0
|104
|2
|4
|80
|217
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|2
|0
|73
|50
|5
|0
|228
|91
|Auburn
|1
|0
|24
|19
|4
|1
|200
|81
|Mississippi
|1
|1
|73
|93
|4
|1
|231
|155
|LSU
|1
|1
|47
|49
|3
|2
|157
|115
|Mississippi St.
|1
|1
|51
|50
|3
|2
|139
|125
|Arkansas
|1
|2
|71
|99
|4
|2
|194
|147
|Texas A&M
|0
|2
|32
|46
|3
|2
|117
|63
___
Tennessee 45, South Carolina 20
Florida 42, Vanderbilt 0
Mississippi 52, Arkansas 51
Georgia at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.
North Texas at Missouri, 4 p.m.
LSU at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
Alabama at Texas A&M, 8 p.m.
Florida at LSU, Noon
Auburn at Arkansas, Noon
Texas A&M at Missouri, Noon
Kentucky at Georgia, 3:30 p.m.
Vanderbilt at South Carolina, 4 p.m.
Alabama at Mississippi St., 7 p.m.
Mississippi at Tennessee, 7:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|ETSU
|2
|0
|82
|69
|5
|0
|188
|92
|Mercer
|2
|0
|69
|45
|3
|1
|152
|93
|The Citadel
|1
|0
|35
|24
|2
|2
|115
|127
|VMI
|2
|1
|92
|92
|4
|2
|178
|197
|Furman
|1
|1
|45
|44
|3
|2
|107
|107
|Chattanooga
|1
|1
|79
|54
|2
|3
|142
|112
|Samford
|1
|2
|132
|137
|2
|3
|211
|184
|Wofford
|0
|3
|64
|100
|1
|4
|98
|153
|W. Carolina
|0
|2
|54
|87
|0
|5
|116
|246
___
VMI 37, Chattanooga 34
Furman 42, Wofford 20
Mercer at W. Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
The Citadel at ETSU, 4:30 p.m.
Samford at Wofford, 1:30 p.m.
ETSU at Chattanooga, 1:30 p.m.
VMI at Mercer, 4 p.m.
The Citadel at Furman, 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Incarnate Word
|2
|0
|69
|27
|4
|1
|192
|114
|SE Louisiana
|2
|0
|96
|83
|4
|1
|243
|166
|Nicholls
|1
|1
|96
|75
|2
|3
|168
|158
|McNeese St.
|0
|2
|35
|69
|1
|4
|109
|169
|Houston Baptist
|0
|1
|17
|48
|0
|4
|74
|157
|Northwestern St.
|0
|1
|27
|38
|0
|4
|61
|130
___
SE Louisiana 58, Nicholls 48
Northwestern St. at Houston Baptist, 7 p.m.
Nicholls at Incarnate Word, Noon
McNeese St. at Northwestern St., 4 p.m.
Houston Baptist at SE Louisiana, 5 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jackson St.
|1
|0
|7
|6
|3
|1
|76
|51
|Alabama A&M
|1
|1
|58
|64
|3
|1
|145
|140
|Alabama St.
|1
|1
|38
|52
|2
|2
|52
|127
|Florida A&M
|1
|1
|34
|7
|2
|2
|85
|52
|MVSU
|0
|1
|25
|38
|1
|3
|55
|147
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|2
|51
|68
|0
|5
|128
|211
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Prairie View
|3
|0
|91
|44
|4
|1
|137
|111
|Alcorn St.
|1
|0
|39
|38
|2
|2
|87
|99
|Southern U.
|1
|0
|38
|25
|2
|2
|106
|135
|Grambling St.
|1
|1
|47
|52
|2
|3
|63
|144
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|2
|55
|66
|1
|3
|112
|127
|Texas Southern
|0
|1
|17
|40
|1
|3
|127
|154
___
Jackson St. at Alabama A&M, 3 p.m.
Grambling St. at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alabama St., 3 p.m.
MVSU at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.
Texas Southern vs. Southern U. at Arlington, Texas, 5 p.m.
SC State at Florida A&M, 6 p.m.
Florida A&M at Alabama A&M, 2 p.m.
Alabama St. at Jackson St., 3 p.m.
Southern U. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.
Texas Southern vs. Grambling St., t at Grambling, La., 3 p.m.
Alcorn St. at MVSU, 4 p.m.
Prairie View at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Coastal Carolina
|2
|0
|111
|26
|6
|0
|293
|90
|Appalachian St.
|1
|0
|45
|16
|4
|1
|176
|100
|Georgia Southern
|1
|1
|79
|61
|2
|3
|125
|169
|Troy
|0
|1
|16
|29
|2
|3
|119
|85
|Georgia St.
|0
|1
|16
|45
|1
|4
|87
|190
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|2
|0
|48
|38
|4
|1
|142
|114
|Louisiana-Monroe
|1
|1
|35
|75
|2
|2
|57
|127
|South Alabama
|0
|1
|18
|20
|3
|1
|99
|67
|Texas State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|98
|147
|Arkansas St.
|0
|2
|53
|111
|1
|5
|180
|280
___
Coastal Carolina 52, Arkansas St. 20
Georgia Southern at Troy, 7 p.m.
South Alabama at Texas State, 7 p.m.
Georgia St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 8 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.
Georgia Southern at South Alabama, 7:30 p.m.
Troy at Texas State, 3 p.m.
Liberty at Louisiana-Monroe, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sam Houston St.
|2
|0
|66
|55
|4
|0
|160
|85
|E. Kentucky
|1
|0
|20
|3
|3
|2
|110
|111
|Abilene Christian
|1
|1
|77
|42
|3
|2
|182
|114
|Stephen F. Austin
|1
|1
|40
|31
|3
|2
|181
|85
|Cent. Arkansas
|1
|1
|77
|66
|2
|3
|177
|172
|Lamar
|0
|1
|0
|56
|2
|2
|64
|123
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|84
|137
|Tarleton St.
|0
|2
|13
|40
|2
|3
|142
|108
|Dixie St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|44
|175
___
Lamar at Sam Houston St., 3 p.m.
Dixie St. at Montana, 3 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Jacksonville St., 4 p.m.
Abilene Christian at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.
Lamar at Abilene Christian, 4 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Dixie St., 9 p.m.
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Army
|4
|1
|172
|104
|BYU
|5
|0
|146
|97
|Liberty
|4
|1
|171
|73
|Notre Dame
|4
|1
|154
|117
|New Mexico St.
|1
|5
|133
|205
|Uconn
|0
|6
|99
|238
|Umass
|0
|5
|73
|236
___
Boise St. at BYU, 3:30 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Liberty, 3:30 p.m.
Uconn at Umass, 3:30 p.m.
Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.
Yale at Uconn, Noon
BYU at Baylor, 3:30 p.m.
Liberty at Louisiana-Monroe, 7 p.m.
Army at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
