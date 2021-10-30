FBC Glance

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|4
|0
|166
|56
|8
|0
|319
|114
|Houston
|5
|0
|188
|113
|7
|1
|298
|158
|SMU
|3
|1
|164
|111
|7
|1
|336
|203
|UCF
|3
|2
|144
|120
|5
|3
|278
|207
|East Carolina
|2
|2
|121
|94
|4
|4
|230
|213
|Tulsa
|2
|2
|94
|125
|3
|5
|195
|247
|Navy
|2
|4
|135
|168
|2
|6
|145
|240
|Memphis
|1
|3
|102
|110
|4
|4
|258
|237
|Temple
|1
|3
|58
|166
|3
|5
|161
|286
|South Florida
|1
|3
|96
|116
|2
|6
|181
|255
|Tulane
|0
|4
|89
|178
|1
|7
|235
|327
SMU at Memphis, Noon
Temple at East Carolina, 3 p.m.
Tulsa at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.
Navy at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.
Tulane at UCF, 4 p.m.
Houston at South Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at South Florida, 6 p.m.
East Carolina at Memphis, TBA
UCF at SMU, TBA
Tulsa at Tulane, TBA
Houston at Temple, TBA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Wake Forest
|5
|0
|194
|109
|8
|0
|347
|191
|NC State
|3
|1
|118
|72
|6
|2
|252
|130
|Clemson
|4
|2
|118
|109
|5
|3
|170
|122
|Syracuse
|2
|3
|143
|132
|5
|4
|265
|203
|Louisville
|2
|3
|139
|136
|4
|4
|235
|217
|Florida St.
|2
|3
|125
|151
|3
|5
|239
|215
|Boston College
|0
|4
|40
|101
|4
|4
|205
|166
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|3
|1
|141
|83
|6
|2
|351
|175
|Virginia
|4
|2
|216
|197
|6
|2
|301
|211
|North Carolina
|3
|3
|199
|185
|4
|3
|258
|202
|Miami
|2
|2
|139
|139
|4
|4
|263
|244
|Virginia Tech
|2
|2
|86
|96
|4
|4
|192
|179
|Georgia Tech
|2
|4
|162
|189
|3
|5
|228
|228
|Duke
|0
|4
|41
|162
|3
|5
|196
|266
Virginia Tech at Boston College, 7:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Duke, Noon
Georgia Tech at Miami, 12:30 p.m.
Clemson at Louisville, TBA
Wake Forest at North Carolina, TBA
NC State at Florida St., TBA
North Carolina at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.
Boston College at Georgia Tech, TBA
Duke at Virginia Tech, TBA
Miami at Florida St., TBA
Syracuse at Louisville, TBA
NC State at Wake Forest, TBA
Notre Dame at Virginia, TBA
Uconn at Clemson, TBA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oklahoma
|6
|0
|247
|167
|9
|0
|386
|218
|Baylor
|4
|1
|166
|104
|7
|1
|299
|155
|Oklahoma St.
|4
|1
|163
|85
|7
|1
|235
|144
|Iowa St.
|3
|2
|176
|117
|5
|3
|257
|157
|Kansas St.
|2
|3
|127
|137
|5
|3
|220
|184
|Texas
|2
|3
|198
|180
|4
|4
|315
|238
|West Virginia
|2
|3
|120
|132
|4
|4
|237
|183
|Texas Tech
|2
|4
|175
|233
|5
|4
|295
|297
|TCU
|1
|4
|139
|175
|3
|5
|252
|252
|Kansas
|0
|5
|54
|235
|1
|7
|126
|350
Baylor at TCU, Noon
Kansas St. at Kansas, TBA
Oklahoma St. at West Virginia, TBA
Texas at Iowa St., TBA
TCU at Oklahoma St., TBA
Kansas at Texas, TBA
West Virginia at Kansas St., TBA
Iowa St. at Texas Tech, TBA
Oklahoma at Baylor, TBA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Montana St.
|5
|0
|155
|47
|7
|1
|268
|83
|Sacramento St.
|5
|0
|163
|86
|6
|2
|228
|169
|E. Washington
|4
|1
|252
|122
|7
|1
|412
|225
|UC Davis
|4
|1
|117
|77
|7
|1
|249
|128
|Montana
|3
|2
|142
|102
|6
|2
|228
|130
|N. Arizona
|3
|2
|155
|144
|4
|4
|199
|239
|Portland St.
|3
|2
|145
|116
|4
|4
|225
|216
|Weber St.
|3
|2
|134
|88
|4
|4
|216
|168
|N. Colorado
|2
|4
|85
|181
|3
|6
|147
|246
|Idaho
|1
|4
|128
|205
|2
|6
|210
|303
|Idaho St.
|1
|5
|101
|186
|1
|7
|125
|270
|Cal Poly
|0
|5
|55
|188
|1
|7
|107
|316
|S. Utah
|0
|6
|117
|207
|1
|8
|185
|328
Montana at N. Colorado, 2 p.m.
Portland St. at Weber St., 3 p.m.
Idaho St. at BYU, 3:30 p.m.
UC Davis at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.
S. Utah at Idaho, 4 p.m.
Montana St. at E. Washington, 4 p.m.
Cal Poly at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.
Montana at N. Arizona, 3 p.m.
Idaho at Montana St., 3 p.m.
Weber St. at S. Utah, 4 p.m.
E. Washington at UC Davis, 8 p.m.
Idaho St. at Cal Poly, 8:05 p.m.
Portland St. at Sacramento St., TBA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kennesaw St.
|4
|0
|112
|52
|7
|1
|226
|138
|Monmouth (NJ)
|4
|0
|164
|64
|5
|3
|248
|213
|North Alabama
|2
|2
|152
|139
|2
|6
|218
|266
|Charleston Southern
|2
|3
|122
|136
|3
|4
|188
|188
|Robert Morris
|2
|3
|131
|170
|3
|4
|153
|231
|Campbell
|2
|3
|128
|150
|3
|5
|230
|222
|NC A&T
|2
|3
|104
|127
|3
|5
|176
|215
|Gardner-Webb
|1
|3
|103
|147
|3
|5
|246
|249
|Hampton
|1
|3
|85
|116
|3
|5
|226
|270
Kennesaw St. at Robert Morris, Noon
North Alabama at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Hampton, 1 p.m.
NC A&T at Charleston Southern, 1 p.m.
Campbell at James Madison, 3:30 p.m.
Robert Morris at Monmouth (NJ), Noon
Hampton at Campbell, 1 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Gardner-Webb, 1:30 p.m.
NC A&T at SC State, 1:30 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at North Alabama, 3 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Michigan St.
|5
|0
|149
|102
|8
|0
|277
|164
|Ohio St.
|4
|0
|217
|68
|6
|1
|345
|130
|Michigan
|4
|1
|156
|103
|7
|1
|297
|137
|Penn St.
|2
|2
|78
|53
|5
|2
|188
|103
|Maryland
|2
|3
|105
|203
|5
|3
|234
|243
|Rutgers
|1
|4
|66
|138
|4
|4
|189
|172
|Indiana
|0
|5
|63
|170
|2
|6
|176
|253
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Minnesota
|4
|1
|156
|111
|6
|2
|227
|151
|Iowa
|3
|2
|122
|91
|6
|2
|203
|129
|Purdue
|3
|2
|91
|89
|5
|3
|183
|137
|Wisconsin
|3
|2
|108
|74
|5
|3
|175
|136
|Illinois
|2
|4
|90
|117
|3
|6
|158
|210
|Northwestern
|1
|4
|70
|175
|3
|5
|152
|217
|Nebraska
|1
|5
|173
|150
|3
|6
|269
|183
Illinois at Minnesota, Noon
Iowa at Northwestern, TBA
Penn St. at Maryland, TBA
Ohio St. at Nebraska, TBA
Indiana at Michigan, TBA
Michigan St. at Purdue, TBA
Wisconsin at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Iowa, TBA
Northwestern at Wisconsin, TBA
Maryland at Michigan St., TBA
Michigan at Penn St., TBA
Purdue at Ohio St., TBA
Rutgers at Indiana, TBA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|James Madison
|5
|1
|191
|90
|7
|1
|296
|124
|Villanova
|4
|1
|141
|95
|6
|2
|260
|139
|William & Mary
|4
|1
|152
|114
|6
|2
|203
|167
|Elon
|3
|2
|129
|119
|4
|4
|185
|210
|Towson
|3
|2
|115
|111
|4
|4
|174
|194
|Rhode Island
|3
|3
|96
|166
|5
|3
|186
|211
|Maine
|3
|3
|145
|178
|4
|4
|190
|245
|Delaware
|2
|3
|96
|117
|4
|4
|153
|182
|New Hampshire
|2
|3
|105
|117
|3
|5
|152
|245
|Stony Brook
|2
|3
|116
|106
|3
|5
|161
|188
|Richmond
|1
|4
|86
|121
|3
|5
|165
|159
|Albany (NY)
|0
|6
|103
|141
|0
|8
|133
|231
Stony Brook at Maine, Noon
New Hampshire at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.
William & Mary at Delaware, 1 p.m.
Towson at Richmond, 2 p.m.
Villanova at Elon, 2 p.m.
Campbell at James Madison, 3:30 p.m.
Rhode Island at Umass, 3:30 p.m.
Maine at Umass, Noon
Morgan St. at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.
New Hampshire at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.
Stony Brook at Villanova, 1 p.m.
Delaware at Richmond, 2 p.m.
Elon at Towson, 2 p.m.
James Madison at William & Mary, 3:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|FAU
|3
|1
|138
|86
|5
|3
|242
|172
|Marshall
|3
|1
|135
|68
|5
|3
|296
|158
|W. Kentucky
|3
|1
|168
|104
|4
|4
|324
|244
|Charlotte
|2
|2
|109
|155
|4
|4
|201
|237
|Middle Tennessee
|2
|2
|121
|107
|4
|4
|242
|211
|Old Dominion
|1
|3
|77
|111
|2
|6
|185
|240
|FIU
|0
|4
|73
|175
|1
|7
|186
|293
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UTSA
|4
|0
|169
|75
|8
|0
|315
|150
|UTEP
|3
|1
|98
|65
|6
|2
|199
|163
|UAB
|3
|1
|129
|50
|5
|3
|207
|163
|Rice
|2
|2
|78
|118
|3
|5
|150
|292
|Louisiana Tech
|1
|3
|63
|104
|2
|6
|206
|254
|North Texas
|1
|3
|74
|137
|2
|6
|191
|269
|Southern Miss.
|0
|4
|42
|119
|1
|7
|109
|234
Louisiana Tech at UAB, Noon
North Texas at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at W. Kentucky, 3:30 p.m.
Rice at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.
Marshall at FAU, 6 p.m.
Old Dominion at FIU, 7 p.m.
UTSA at UTEP, 10:15 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Rice, 2 p.m.
UAB at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.
Southern Miss. at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Louisiana Tech, 3:30 p.m.
FAU at Old Dominion, 3:30 p.m.
FIU at Middle Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.
UTEP at North Texas, 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Princeton
|4
|0
|132
|81
|7
|0
|258
|109
|Dartmouth
|3
|1
|75
|60
|6
|1
|182
|102
|Yale
|3
|1
|119
|99
|4
|3
|185
|140
|Columbia
|2
|2
|79
|75
|5
|2
|173
|133
|Harvard
|2
|2
|106
|65
|5
|2
|218
|90
|Penn
|1
|3
|94
|113
|3
|4
|158
|143
|Brown
|1
|3
|125
|195
|2
|5
|209
|286
|Cornell
|0
|4
|88
|130
|1
|6
|153
|202
Princeton at Dartmouth, 6 p.m.
Yale at Brown, 12:30 p.m.
Cornell at Penn, 1 p.m.
Harvard at Columbia, 1 p.m.
Brown at Columbia, 1 p.m.
Yale at Princeton, 1 p.m.
Cornell at Dartmouth, 1:30 p.m.
Penn at Harvard, 12 a.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kent St.
|3
|1
|140
|149
|4
|4
|233
|267
|Miami (Ohio)
|3
|1
|98
|68
|4
|4
|190
|178
|Buffalo
|2
|3
|171
|164
|4
|5
|303
|261
|Akron
|1
|3
|83
|133
|2
|6
|159
|311
|Ohio
|1
|3
|114
|108
|1
|7
|169
|249
|Bowling Green
|1
|4
|146
|195
|3
|6
|212
|275
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Illinois
|4
|0
|122
|104
|6
|2
|238
|252
|E. Michigan
|2
|2
|119
|101
|5
|3
|262
|199
|W. Michigan
|2
|2
|123
|127
|5
|3
|232
|218
|Ball St.
|2
|2
|112
|97
|4
|4
|196
|223
|Cent. Michigan
|2
|2
|111
|117
|4
|4
|232
|227
|Toledo
|2
|2
|99
|75
|4
|4
|228
|146
Ball St. at Akron, 7 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Ohio, 7:30 p.m.
E. Michigan at Toledo, 7:30 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.
N. Illinois at Kent St., 7 p.m.
Akron at W. Michigan, TBA
Ohio at E. Michigan, TBA
Buffalo at Miami (Ohio), TBA
Toledo at Bowling Green, TBA
Kent St. at Cent. Michigan, TBA
Ball St. at N. Illinois, TBA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Norfolk St.
|2
|0
|76
|51
|6
|2
|282
|241
|SC State
|3
|0
|77
|45
|4
|4
|205
|244
|Delaware St.
|1
|1
|37
|36
|4
|4
|188
|198
|NC Central
|1
|1
|52
|44
|3
|5
|151
|196
|Howard
|1
|2
|81
|75
|2
|6
|165
|262
|Morgan St.
|0
|4
|51
|123
|0
|8
|92
|271
Delaware St. at Morgan St., 7:30 p.m.
Howard at SC State, 2 p.m.
Norfolk St. at NC Central, 2 p.m.
Morgan St. at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.
NC Central at Howard, 1 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Delaware St., 1 p.m.
NC A&T at SC State, 1:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|5
|0
|141
|52
|8
|0
|268
|65
|S. Illinois
|4
|1
|155
|139
|6
|2
|280
|194
|Missouri St.
|4
|2
|194
|146
|5
|3
|253
|203
|S. Dakota St.
|3
|2
|190
|101
|6
|2
|339
|138
|N. Iowa
|3
|2
|124
|108
|5
|3
|212
|143
|South Dakota
|3
|2
|129
|95
|5
|3
|225
|133
|Indiana St.
|2
|4
|84
|207
|4
|5
|139
|273
|W. Illinois
|2
|4
|160
|209
|2
|7
|244
|344
|Illinois St.
|1
|4
|88
|148
|3
|5
|168
|207
|North Dakota
|1
|4
|113
|109
|3
|5
|210
|171
|Youngstown St.
|1
|4
|116
|180
|2
|5
|174
|263
N. Iowa at Illinois St., 1 p.m.
Youngstown St. at North Dakota, 1 p.m.
South Dakota at W. Illinois, 1 p.m.
Missouri St. at S. Illinois, 1 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at Youngstown St., Noon
S. Illinois at Indiana St., 1 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at South Dakota, 2 p.m.
Illinois St. at North Dakota, 3 p.m.
N. Iowa at Missouri St., 3 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|San Diego St.
|3
|0
|70
|34
|7
|0
|217
|110
|Fresno St.
|3
|1
|113
|89
|6
|2
|285
|167
|Nevada
|3
|1
|158
|102
|6
|2
|301
|195
|San Jose St.
|3
|2
|98
|105
|5
|4
|190
|203
|Hawaii
|1
|3
|88
|126
|4
|5
|263
|305
|UNLV
|0
|4
|94
|144
|0
|8
|157
|288
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Utah St.
|4
|1
|157
|151
|6
|2
|251
|232
|Air Force
|3
|2
|145
|110
|6
|2
|234
|134
|Boise St.
|2
|2
|103
|87
|4
|4
|234
|174
|Colorado St.
|2
|2
|111
|75
|3
|5
|191
|171
|New Mexico
|1
|3
|38
|108
|3
|5
|112
|204
|Wyoming
|0
|4
|38
|82
|4
|4
|176
|175
Air Force vs. Army at Arlington, Texas, 11:30 a.m.
Colorado St. at Wyoming, 3:30 p.m.
Utah St. at New Mexico St., 4 p.m.
UNLV at New Mexico, 7 p.m.
Boise St. at Fresno St., 7 p.m.
San Jose St. at Nevada, 10 p.m.
San Diego St. at Hawaii, 11 p.m.
Wyoming at Boise St., 9 p.m.
Utah St. at San Jose St., TBA
Hawaii at UNLV, 4 p.m.
Air Force at Colorado St., 7 p.m.
New Mexico at Fresno St., 7 p.m.
Nevada at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bryant
|3
|1
|100
|72
|5
|3
|205
|198
|Sacred Heart
|3
|1
|84
|57
|5
|3
|146
|127
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|3
|1
|128
|62
|4
|4
|196
|166
|Duquesne
|2
|2
|99
|96
|4
|3
|186
|174
|LIU Brooklyn
|2
|2
|73
|125
|2
|5
|90
|281
|CCSU
|2
|2
|100
|97
|2
|6
|151
|272
|Merrimack
|1
|3
|88
|111
|4
|4
|251
|196
|Wagner
|0
|4
|67
|119
|0
|8
|115
|318
Merrimack at Wagner, Noon
Bryant at CCSU, Noon
Sacred Heart at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon
Duquesne at LIU Brooklyn, 1 p.m.
Wagner at Sacred Heart, Noon
CCSU at Duquesne, Noon
Merrimack at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon
LIU Brooklyn at Bryant, 1 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UT Martin
|4
|0
|131
|87
|7
|1
|254
|214
|Tennessee St.
|4
|1
|113
|103
|5
|3
|180
|164
|SE Missouri
|3
|3
|193
|141
|3
|6
|256
|299
|Murray St.
|2
|3
|105
|159
|3
|5
|157
|228
|Tennessee Tech
|1
|2
|55
|65
|3
|5
|152
|228
|Austin Peay
|1
|3
|99
|77
|3
|5
|232
|221
|E. Illinois
|1
|4
|66
|130
|1
|8
|121
|250
Tennessee Tech at Murray St., 2 p.m.
E. Illinois at Austin Peay, 3 p.m.
Tennessee St. at UT Martin, 3 p.m.
SE Missouri at Murray St., 2 p.m.
UT Martin at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.
Austin Peay at Tennessee St., 3 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oregon
|4
|1
|175
|127
|7
|1
|289
|186
|Washington St.
|4
|2
|147
|151
|5
|4
|233
|222
|Oregon St.
|3
|2
|163
|155
|5
|3
|271
|212
|Washington
|2
|2
|93
|91
|3
|4
|162
|138
|Stanford
|2
|3
|138
|149
|3
|4
|186
|196
|California
|2
|3
|112
|104
|3
|5
|203
|190
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Utah
|3
|1
|135
|102
|4
|3
|223
|178
|Arizona St.
|3
|2
|147
|115
|5
|3
|242
|166
|UCLA
|3
|2
|147
|133
|5
|3
|266
|210
|Southern Cal
|3
|3
|204
|191
|4
|4
|250
|229
|Colorado
|1
|4
|93
|150
|2
|6
|135
|197
|Arizona
|0
|5
|85
|171
|0
|8
|134
|254
Utah at Stanford, 10:30 p.m.
Southern Cal at Arizona St., TBA
Oregon at Washington, TBA
California at Arizona, 3 p.m.
Oregon St. at Colorado, 7 p.m.
Stanford at Oregon St., TBA
Arizona St. at Washington, TBA
Utah at Arizona, TBA
Colorado at UCLA, TBA
Southern Cal at California, TBA
Washington St. at Oregon, TBA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Holy Cross
|3
|0
|121
|36
|6
|2
|258
|169
|Fordham
|3
|0
|143
|90
|5
|3
|274
|234
|Colgate
|3
|1
|101
|76
|3
|6
|141
|243
|Lafayette
|2
|1
|92
|65
|3
|5
|149
|187
|Georgetown
|1
|3
|87
|121
|2
|5
|140
|214
|Bucknell
|0
|4
|52
|155
|1
|7
|82
|271
|Lehigh
|0
|3
|43
|96
|0
|8
|49
|260
Fordham at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.
Lafayette at Holy Cross, 12:30 p.m.
Lehigh at Bucknell, 1 p.m.
Georgetown at Lehigh, Noon
Bucknell at Army, Noon
Colgate at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.
Holy Cross at Fordham, 1 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Davidson
|5
|0
|211
|136
|6
|1
|263
|207
|San Diego
|5
|1
|198
|125
|5
|4
|232
|258
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|4
|1
|145
|54
|5
|2
|160
|107
|Morehead St.
|4
|1
|163
|129
|5
|3
|270
|265
|Marist
|3
|2
|112
|98
|3
|4
|143
|169
|Dayton
|3
|3
|212
|194
|4
|4
|232
|259
|Stetson
|2
|3
|96
|121
|4
|4
|199
|214
|Valparaiso
|2
|3
|120
|117
|2
|6
|148
|237
|Drake
|1
|4
|47
|70
|2
|6
|99
|156
|Presbyterian
|0
|5
|150
|296
|2
|6
|302
|414
|Butler
|0
|6
|98
|212
|2
|7
|231
|309
Drake at Marist, Noon
St. Thomas (Minn.) at Davidson, 1 p.m.
Dayton at Stetson, 1 p.m.
Presbyterian at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.
Morehead St. at San Diego, 4 p.m.
Davidson at Dayton, Noon
Valparaiso at Butler, Noon
Marist at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.
Stetson at Morehead St., 1 p.m.
St. Thomas (Minn.) at Drake, 1 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|6
|0
|237
|43
|8
|0
|303
|53
|Kentucky
|4
|2
|143
|133
|6
|2
|216
|166
|Tennessee
|2
|3
|171
|165
|4
|4
|299
|212
|Florida
|2
|4
|171
|148
|4
|4
|248
|182
|Missouri
|1
|3
|103
|160
|4
|4
|278
|288
|South Carolina
|1
|4
|78
|165
|4
|4
|167
|196
|Vanderbilt
|0
|5
|54
|207
|2
|7
|134
|320
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|4
|1
|212
|124
|7
|1
|367
|165
|Auburn
|3
|1
|103
|96
|6
|2
|279
|158
|Mississippi
|3
|2
|155
|167
|6
|2
|313
|229
|Texas A&M
|3
|2
|152
|112
|6
|2
|237
|129
|Mississippi St.
|3
|2
|136
|122
|5
|3
|224
|197
|LSU
|2
|3
|134
|164
|4
|4
|244
|230
|Arkansas
|1
|3
|94
|137
|5
|3
|262
|188
Liberty at Mississippi, Noon
LSU at Alabama, TBA
Auburn at Texas A&M, TBA
Missouri at Georgia, TBA
Mississippi St. at Arkansas, 4 p.m.
Tennessee at Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Florida at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Georgia at Tennessee, Noon
Samford at Florida, Noon
Texas A&M at Mississippi, TBA
New Mexico St. at Alabama, TBA
Arkansas at LSU, TBA
Kentucky at Vanderbilt, TBA
South Carolina at Missouri, TBA
Mississippi St. at Auburn, TBA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Mercer
|5
|1
|189
|135
|6
|2
|272
|183
|ETSU
|4
|1
|163
|124
|7
|1
|269
|147
|VMI
|4
|1
|183
|144
|6
|2
|269
|249
|Chattanooga
|4
|1
|168
|86
|5
|3
|231
|144
|Furman
|2
|3
|85
|88
|4
|4
|147
|151
|W. Carolina
|2
|3
|164
|173
|2
|6
|226
|332
|Samford
|2
|4
|217
|262
|3
|5
|296
|309
|The Citadel
|1
|4
|108
|175
|2
|6
|188
|278
|Wofford
|0
|6
|123
|213
|1
|7
|157
|266
VMI at ETSU, 1 p.m.
Chattanooga at Wofford, 1:30 p.m.
Furman at W. Carolina, 2 p.m.
The Citadel at Samford, 3 p.m.
Samford at Florida, Noon
ETSU at W. Carolina, 2 p.m.
Wofford at The Citadel, 2 p.m.
VMI at Furman, 2 p.m.
Chattanooga at Mercer, 3 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SE Louisiana
|5
|0
|231
|141
|7
|1
|378
|224
|Incarnate Word
|4
|1
|176
|97
|6
|2
|299
|184
|Nicholls
|3
|2
|203
|148
|4
|4
|275
|231
|McNeese St.
|2
|3
|118
|129
|3
|5
|192
|229
|Northwestern St.
|1
|4
|100
|183
|1
|7
|134
|275
|Houston Baptist
|0
|5
|93
|223
|0
|8
|150
|332
Nicholls at McNeese St., 1 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Incarnate Word, 3 p.m.
Houston Baptist at Northwestern St., 4 p.m.
McNeese St. at Houston Baptist, 3 p.m.
Incarnate Word at Nicholls, 4 p.m.
Northwestern St. at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jackson St.
|5
|0
|166
|59
|7
|1
|235
|104
|Florida A&M
|4
|1
|126
|69
|6
|2
|207
|121
|Alabama A&M
|2
|3
|146
|188
|4
|3
|233
|264
|Alabama St.
|2
|3
|108
|137
|3
|4
|122
|212
|MVSU
|1
|4
|104
|135
|2
|6
|134
|244
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|5
|106
|165
|0
|8
|183
|308
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Prairie View
|5
|0
|174
|94
|6
|1
|220
|161
|Alcorn St.
|4
|1
|166
|135
|5
|3
|214
|196
|Southern U.
|3
|2
|162
|150
|4
|4
|230
|260
|Grambling St.
|2
|3
|104
|122
|3
|5
|120
|214
|Texas Southern
|2
|3
|158
|166
|3
|5
|268
|280
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|5
|94
|194
|1
|7
|154
|300
Alcorn St. at Bethune-Cookman, Noon
MVSU at Alabama A&M, 2 p.m.
Texas Southern at Jackson St., 2 p.m.
Alabama St. at Prairie View, 3 p.m.
Grambling St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.
Florida A&M at Southern U., 7 p.m.
Alabama St. at MVSU, 2 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Grambling St., 3 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Texas Southern, 3 p.m.
Prairie View at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.
Florida A&M at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.
Jackson St. at Southern U., 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Coastal Carolina
|3
|1
|173
|84
|7
|1
|355
|148
|Appalachian St.
|3
|1
|147
|112
|6
|2
|278
|196
|Georgia St.
|3
|1
|120
|96
|4
|4
|191
|241
|Troy
|2
|2
|102
|116
|4
|4
|205
|172
|Georgia Southern
|1
|4
|131
|150
|2
|6
|177
|258
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|5
|0
|162
|78
|7
|1
|256
|154
|South Alabama
|2
|3
|152
|121
|5
|3
|233
|168
|Louisiana-Monroe
|2
|3
|125
|220
|4
|4
|178
|300
|Texas State
|1
|3
|77
|135
|2
|6
|175
|282
|Arkansas St.
|0
|4
|93
|170
|1
|7
|220
|339
Georgia St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Arkansas St., 2 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Texas State, 3 p.m.
South Alabama at Troy, 3:30 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Texas State, TBA
Georgia St. at Coastal Carolina, TBA
South Alabama at Appalachian St., 2:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Troy, 3:30 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 5 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sam Houston St.
|5
|0
|194
|96
|7
|0
|288
|126
|E. Kentucky
|4
|0
|130
|63
|6
|2
|220
|171
|Stephen F. Austin
|3
|2
|142
|106
|5
|3
|283
|160
|Cent. Arkansas
|3
|2
|199
|156
|4
|4
|299
|262
|Abilene Christian
|2
|3
|143
|130
|4
|4
|248
|202
|Jacksonville St.
|1
|2
|49
|104
|3
|5
|133
|241
|Tarleton St.
|1
|3
|81
|105
|4
|4
|227
|187
|Lamar
|0
|5
|72
|212
|2
|6
|136
|279
|Dixie St.
|0
|2
|40
|78
|0
|8
|108
|301
Dixie St. at Sam Houston St., 1 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Jacksonville St., 2 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Stephen F. Austin, 5 p.m.
Texas Wesleyan at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.
Lamar at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Sam Houston St., 1 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Abilene Christian, 2 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Lamar, 5 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.
Fort Lewis at Dixie St., 9 p.m.
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Liberty
|7
|2
|337
|160
|Army
|4
|3
|242
|194
|Umass
|1
|7
|120
|370
|Notre Dame
|6
|1
|217
|162
|BYU
|6
|2
|208
|180
|New Mexico St.
|1
|7
|195
|308
|Uconn
|1
|8
|146
|324
Air Force vs. Army at Arlington, Texas, 11:30 a.m.
Liberty at Mississippi, Noon
Idaho St. at BYU, 3:30 p.m.
Navy at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.
Rhode Island at Umass, 3:30 p.m.
Utah St. at New Mexico St., 4 p.m.
Maine at Umass, Noon
Bucknell at Army, Noon
Notre Dame at Virginia, TBA
New Mexico St. at Alabama, TBA
Uconn at Clemson, TBA
