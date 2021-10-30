FBC Glance

Trending:
The Associated Press
October 30, 2021
13 min read
      

All Times EDT

American Athletic Conference

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Cincinnati 4 0 166 56 8 0 319 114
Houston 5 0 188 113 7 1 298 158
SMU 3 1 164 111 7 1 336 203
UCF 3 2 144 120 5 3 278 207
East Carolina 2 2 121 94 4 4 230 213
Tulsa 2 2 94 125 3 5 195 247
Navy 2 4 135 168 2 6 145 240
Memphis 1 3 102 110 4 4 258 237
Temple 1 3 58 166 3 5 161 286
South Florida 1 3 96 116 2 6 181 255
Tulane 0 4 89 178 1 7 235 327

___

Saturday’s Games

SMU at Memphis, Noon

Temple at East Carolina, 3 p.m.

Tulsa at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.

Navy at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

Tulane at UCF, 4 p.m.

Houston at South Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 12

Cincinnati at South Florida, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13

East Carolina at Memphis, TBA

UCF at SMU, TBA

Tulsa at Tulane, TBA

Houston at Temple, TBA

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Atlantic

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Wake Forest 5 0 194 109 8 0 347 191
NC State 3 1 118 72 6 2 252 130
Clemson 4 2 118 109 5 3 170 122
Syracuse 2 3 143 132 5 4 265 203
Louisville 2 3 139 136 4 4 235 217
Florida St. 2 3 125 151 3 5 239 215
Boston College 0 4 40 101 4 4 205 166

Coastal

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Pittsburgh 3 1 141 83 6 2 351 175
Virginia 4 2 216 197 6 2 301 211
North Carolina 3 3 199 185 4 3 258 202
Miami 2 2 139 139 4 4 263 244
Virginia Tech 2 2 86 96 4 4 192 179
Georgia Tech 2 4 162 189 3 5 228 228
Duke 0 4 41 162 3 5 196 266

___

Friday’s Games

Virginia Tech at Boston College, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Duke, Noon

Georgia Tech at Miami, 12:30 p.m.

Clemson at Louisville, TBA

Wake Forest at North Carolina, TBA

NC State at Florida St., TBA

Thursday, Nov. 11

North Carolina at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13

Boston College at Georgia Tech, TBA

Duke at Virginia Tech, TBA

Miami at Florida St., TBA

Syracuse at Louisville, TBA

NC State at Wake Forest, TBA

Notre Dame at Virginia, TBA

Uconn at Clemson, TBA

Big 12 Conference

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Oklahoma 6 0 247 167 9 0 386 218
Baylor 4 1 166 104 7 1 299 155
Oklahoma St. 4 1 163 85 7 1 235 144
Iowa St. 3 2 176 117 5 3 257 157
Kansas St. 2 3 127 137 5 3 220 184
Texas 2 3 198 180 4 4 315 238
West Virginia 2 3 120 132 4 4 237 183
Texas Tech 2 4 175 233 5 4 295 297
TCU 1 4 139 175 3 5 252 252
Kansas 0 5 54 235 1 7 126 350

___

Saturday’s Games

Baylor at TCU, Noon

Kansas St. at Kansas, TBA

Oklahoma St. at West Virginia, TBA

Texas at Iowa St., TBA

Saturday, Nov. 13

TCU at Oklahoma St., TBA

Kansas at Texas, TBA

West Virginia at Kansas St., TBA

Iowa St. at Texas Tech, TBA

Oklahoma at Baylor, TBA

Big Sky Conference

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Montana St. 5 0 155 47 7 1 268 83
Sacramento St. 5 0 163 86 6 2 228 169
E. Washington 4 1 252 122 7 1 412 225
UC Davis 4 1 117 77 7 1 249 128
Montana 3 2 142 102 6 2 228 130
N. Arizona 3 2 155 144 4 4 199 239
Portland St. 3 2 145 116 4 4 225 216
Weber St. 3 2 134 88 4 4 216 168
N. Colorado 2 4 85 181 3 6 147 246
Idaho 1 4 128 205 2 6 210 303
Idaho St. 1 5 101 186 1 7 125 270
Cal Poly 0 5 55 188 1 7 107 316
S. Utah 0 6 117 207 1 8 185 328

___

Saturday’s Games

Montana at N. Colorado, 2 p.m.

Portland St. at Weber St., 3 p.m.

Idaho St. at BYU, 3:30 p.m.

UC Davis at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

S. Utah at Idaho, 4 p.m.

Montana St. at E. Washington, 4 p.m.

Cal Poly at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13

Montana at N. Arizona, 3 p.m.

Idaho at Montana St., 3 p.m.

Weber St. at S. Utah, 4 p.m.

E. Washington at UC Davis, 8 p.m.

Idaho St. at Cal Poly, 8:05 p.m.

Portland St. at Sacramento St., TBA

Big South Conference

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Kennesaw St. 4 0 112 52 7 1 226 138
Monmouth (NJ) 4 0 164 64 5 3 248 213
North Alabama 2 2 152 139 2 6 218 266
Charleston Southern 2 3 122 136 3 4 188 188
Robert Morris 2 3 131 170 3 4 153 231
Campbell 2 3 128 150 3 5 230 222
NC A&T 2 3 104 127 3 5 176 215
Gardner-Webb 1 3 103 147 3 5 246 249
Hampton 1 3 85 116 3 5 226 270

___

Saturday’s Games

Kennesaw St. at Robert Morris, Noon

North Alabama at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Hampton, 1 p.m.

NC A&T at Charleston Southern, 1 p.m.

Campbell at James Madison, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13

Robert Morris at Monmouth (NJ), Noon

Hampton at Campbell, 1 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Gardner-Webb, 1:30 p.m.

NC A&T at SC State, 1:30 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at North Alabama, 3 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Michigan St. 5 0 149 102 8 0 277 164
Ohio St. 4 0 217 68 6 1 345 130
Michigan 4 1 156 103 7 1 297 137
Penn St. 2 2 78 53 5 2 188 103
Maryland 2 3 105 203 5 3 234 243
Rutgers 1 4 66 138 4 4 189 172
Indiana 0 5 63 170 2 6 176 253

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Minnesota 4 1 156 111 6 2 227 151
Iowa 3 2 122 91 6 2 203 129
Purdue 3 2 91 89 5 3 183 137
Wisconsin 3 2 108 74 5 3 175 136
Illinois 2 4 90 117 3 6 158 210
Northwestern 1 4 70 175 3 5 152 217
Nebraska 1 5 173 150 3 6 269 183

___

Saturday’s Games

Illinois at Minnesota, Noon

Iowa at Northwestern, TBA

Penn St. at Maryland, TBA

Ohio St. at Nebraska, TBA

Indiana at Michigan, TBA

Michigan St. at Purdue, TBA

Wisconsin at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13

Minnesota at Iowa, TBA

Northwestern at Wisconsin, TBA

Maryland at Michigan St., TBA

Michigan at Penn St., TBA

Purdue at Ohio St., TBA

Rutgers at Indiana, TBA

Colonial Athletic Association

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
James Madison 5 1 191 90 7 1 296 124
Villanova 4 1 141 95 6 2 260 139
William & Mary 4 1 152 114 6 2 203 167
Elon 3 2 129 119 4 4 185 210
Towson 3 2 115 111 4 4 174 194
Rhode Island 3 3 96 166 5 3 186 211
Maine 3 3 145 178 4 4 190 245
Delaware 2 3 96 117 4 4 153 182
New Hampshire 2 3 105 117 3 5 152 245
Stony Brook 2 3 116 106 3 5 161 188
Richmond 1 4 86 121 3 5 165 159
Albany (NY) 0 6 103 141 0 8 133 231

___

Saturday’s Games

Stony Brook at Maine, Noon

New Hampshire at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.

William & Mary at Delaware, 1 p.m.

Towson at Richmond, 2 p.m.

Villanova at Elon, 2 p.m.

Campbell at James Madison, 3:30 p.m.

Rhode Island at Umass, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13

Maine at Umass, Noon

Morgan St. at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.

New Hampshire at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.

Stony Brook at Villanova, 1 p.m.

Delaware at Richmond, 2 p.m.

Elon at Towson, 2 p.m.

James Madison at William & Mary, 3:30 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
FAU 3 1 138 86 5 3 242 172
Marshall 3 1 135 68 5 3 296 158
W. Kentucky 3 1 168 104 4 4 324 244
Charlotte 2 2 109 155 4 4 201 237
Middle Tennessee 2 2 121 107 4 4 242 211
Old Dominion 1 3 77 111 2 6 185 240
FIU 0 4 73 175 1 7 186 293

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
UTSA 4 0 169 75 8 0 315 150
UTEP 3 1 98 65 6 2 199 163
UAB 3 1 129 50 5 3 207 163
Rice 2 2 78 118 3 5 150 292
Louisiana Tech 1 3 63 104 2 6 206 254
North Texas 1 3 74 137 2 6 191 269
Southern Miss. 0 4 42 119 1 7 109 234

___

Saturday’s Games

Louisiana Tech at UAB, Noon

North Texas at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at W. Kentucky, 3:30 p.m.

Rice at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.

Marshall at FAU, 6 p.m.

Old Dominion at FIU, 7 p.m.

UTSA at UTEP, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13

W. Kentucky at Rice, 2 p.m.

UAB at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.

Southern Miss. at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Louisiana Tech, 3:30 p.m.

FAU at Old Dominion, 3:30 p.m.

FIU at Middle Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

UTEP at North Texas, 4 p.m.

Ivy League

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Princeton 4 0 132 81 7 0 258 109
Dartmouth 3 1 75 60 6 1 182 102
Yale 3 1 119 99 4 3 185 140
Columbia 2 2 79 75 5 2 173 133
Harvard 2 2 106 65 5 2 218 90
Penn 1 3 94 113 3 4 158 143
Brown 1 3 125 195 2 5 209 286
Cornell 0 4 88 130 1 6 153 202

___

Friday’s Games

Princeton at Dartmouth, 6 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Yale at Brown, 12:30 p.m.

Cornell at Penn, 1 p.m.

Harvard at Columbia, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13

Brown at Columbia, 1 p.m.

Yale at Princeton, 1 p.m.

Cornell at Dartmouth, 1:30 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 14

Penn at Harvard, 12 a.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Kent St. 3 1 140 149 4 4 233 267
Miami (Ohio) 3 1 98 68 4 4 190 178
Buffalo 2 3 171 164 4 5 303 261
Akron 1 3 83 133 2 6 159 311
Ohio 1 3 114 108 1 7 169 249
Bowling Green 1 4 146 195 3 6 212 275

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
N. Illinois 4 0 122 104 6 2 238 252
E. Michigan 2 2 119 101 5 3 262 199
W. Michigan 2 2 123 127 5 3 232 218
Ball St. 2 2 112 97 4 4 196 223
Cent. Michigan 2 2 111 117 4 4 232 227
Toledo 2 2 99 75 4 4 228 146

___

Tuesday’s Games

Ball St. at Akron, 7 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Ohio, 7:30 p.m.

E. Michigan at Toledo, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cent. Michigan at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

N. Illinois at Kent St., 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 9

Akron at W. Michigan, TBA

Ohio at E. Michigan, TBA

Buffalo at Miami (Ohio), TBA

Wednesday, Nov. 10

Toledo at Bowling Green, TBA

Kent St. at Cent. Michigan, TBA

Ball St. at N. Illinois, TBA

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Norfolk St. 2 0 76 51 6 2 282 241
SC State 3 0 77 45 4 4 205 244
Delaware St. 1 1 37 36 4 4 188 198
NC Central 1 1 52 44 3 5 151 196
Howard 1 2 81 75 2 6 165 262
Morgan St. 0 4 51 123 0 8 92 271

___

Thursday’s Games

Delaware St. at Morgan St., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Howard at SC State, 2 p.m.

Norfolk St. at NC Central, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13

Morgan St. at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.

NC Central at Howard, 1 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Delaware St., 1 p.m.

NC A&T at SC State, 1:30 p.m.

Missouri Valley Conference

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
N. Dakota St. 5 0 141 52 8 0 268 65
S. Illinois 4 1 155 139 6 2 280 194
Missouri St. 4 2 194 146 5 3 253 203
S. Dakota St. 3 2 190 101 6 2 339 138
N. Iowa 3 2 124 108 5 3 212 143
South Dakota 3 2 129 95 5 3 225 133
Indiana St. 2 4 84 207 4 5 139 273
W. Illinois 2 4 160 209 2 7 244 344
Illinois St. 1 4 88 148 3 5 168 207
North Dakota 1 4 113 109 3 5 210 171
Youngstown St. 1 4 116 180 2 5 174 263

___

Saturday’s Games

N. Iowa at Illinois St., 1 p.m.

Youngstown St. at North Dakota, 1 p.m.

South Dakota at W. Illinois, 1 p.m.

Missouri St. at S. Illinois, 1 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13

N. Dakota St. at Youngstown St., Noon

S. Illinois at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at South Dakota, 2 p.m.

Illinois St. at North Dakota, 3 p.m.

N. Iowa at Missouri St., 3 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
San Diego St. 3 0 70 34 7 0 217 110
Fresno St. 3 1 113 89 6 2 285 167
Nevada 3 1 158 102 6 2 301 195
San Jose St. 3 2 98 105 5 4 190 203
Hawaii 1 3 88 126 4 5 263 305
UNLV 0 4 94 144 0 8 157 288

Mountain

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Utah St. 4 1 157 151 6 2 251 232
Air Force 3 2 145 110 6 2 234 134
Boise St. 2 2 103 87 4 4 234 174
Colorado St. 2 2 111 75 3 5 191 171
New Mexico 1 3 38 108 3 5 112 204
Wyoming 0 4 38 82 4 4 176 175

___

Saturday’s Games

Air Force vs. Army at Arlington, Texas, 11:30 a.m.

Colorado St. at Wyoming, 3:30 p.m.

Utah St. at New Mexico St., 4 p.m.

UNLV at New Mexico, 7 p.m.

Boise St. at Fresno St., 7 p.m.

San Jose St. at Nevada, 10 p.m.

San Diego St. at Hawaii, 11 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 12

Wyoming at Boise St., 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13

Utah St. at San Jose St., TBA

Hawaii at UNLV, 4 p.m.

Air Force at Colorado St., 7 p.m.

New Mexico at Fresno St., 7 p.m.

Nevada at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

Northeast Conference

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Bryant 3 1 100 72 5 3 205 198
Sacred Heart 3 1 84 57 5 3 146 127
St. Francis (Pa.) 3 1 128 62 4 4 196 166
Duquesne 2 2 99 96 4 3 186 174
LIU Brooklyn 2 2 73 125 2 5 90 281
CCSU 2 2 100 97 2 6 151 272
Merrimack 1 3 88 111 4 4 251 196
Wagner 0 4 67 119 0 8 115 318

___

Saturday’s Games

Merrimack at Wagner, Noon

Bryant at CCSU, Noon

Sacred Heart at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon

Duquesne at LIU Brooklyn, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13

Wagner at Sacred Heart, Noon

CCSU at Duquesne, Noon

Merrimack at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon

LIU Brooklyn at Bryant, 1 p.m.

Ohio Valley Conference

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
UT Martin 4 0 131 87 7 1 254 214
Tennessee St. 4 1 113 103 5 3 180 164
SE Missouri 3 3 193 141 3 6 256 299
Murray St. 2 3 105 159 3 5 157 228
Tennessee Tech 1 2 55 65 3 5 152 228
Austin Peay 1 3 99 77 3 5 232 221
E. Illinois 1 4 66 130 1 8 121 250

___

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee Tech at Murray St., 2 p.m.

E. Illinois at Austin Peay, 3 p.m.

Tennessee St. at UT Martin, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13

SE Missouri at Murray St., 2 p.m.

UT Martin at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.

Austin Peay at Tennessee St., 3 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

North

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Oregon 4 1 175 127 7 1 289 186
Washington St. 4 2 147 151 5 4 233 222
Oregon St. 3 2 163 155 5 3 271 212
Washington 2 2 93 91 3 4 162 138
Stanford 2 3 138 149 3 4 186 196
California 2 3 112 104 3 5 203 190

South

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Utah 3 1 135 102 4 3 223 178
Arizona St. 3 2 147 115 5 3 242 166
UCLA 3 2 147 133 5 3 266 210
Southern Cal 3 3 204 191 4 4 250 229
Colorado 1 4 93 150 2 6 135 197
Arizona 0 5 85 171 0 8 134 254

___

Friday’s Games

Utah at Stanford, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Southern Cal at Arizona St., TBA

Oregon at Washington, TBA

California at Arizona, 3 p.m.

Oregon St. at Colorado, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13

Stanford at Oregon St., TBA

Arizona St. at Washington, TBA

Utah at Arizona, TBA

Colorado at UCLA, TBA

Southern Cal at California, TBA

Washington St. at Oregon, TBA

Patriot League

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Holy Cross 3 0 121 36 6 2 258 169
Fordham 3 0 143 90 5 3 274 234
Colgate 3 1 101 76 3 6 141 243
Lafayette 2 1 92 65 3 5 149 187
Georgetown 1 3 87 121 2 5 140 214
Bucknell 0 4 52 155 1 7 82 271
Lehigh 0 3 43 96 0 8 49 260

___

Saturday’s Games

Fordham at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.

Lafayette at Holy Cross, 12:30 p.m.

Lehigh at Bucknell, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13

Georgetown at Lehigh, Noon

Bucknell at Army, Noon

Colgate at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.

Holy Cross at Fordham, 1 p.m.

Pioneer League

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Davidson 5 0 211 136 6 1 263 207
San Diego 5 1 198 125 5 4 232 258
St. Thomas (Minn.) 4 1 145 54 5 2 160 107
Morehead St. 4 1 163 129 5 3 270 265
Marist 3 2 112 98 3 4 143 169
Dayton 3 3 212 194 4 4 232 259
Stetson 2 3 96 121 4 4 199 214
Valparaiso 2 3 120 117 2 6 148 237
Drake 1 4 47 70 2 6 99 156
Presbyterian 0 5 150 296 2 6 302 414
Butler 0 6 98 212 2 7 231 309

___

Saturday’s Games

Drake at Marist, Noon

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Davidson, 1 p.m.

Dayton at Stetson, 1 p.m.

Presbyterian at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.

Morehead St. at San Diego, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13

Davidson at Dayton, Noon

Valparaiso at Butler, Noon

Marist at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.

Stetson at Morehead St., 1 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Drake, 1 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Georgia 6 0 237 43 8 0 303 53
Kentucky 4 2 143 133 6 2 216 166
Tennessee 2 3 171 165 4 4 299 212
Florida 2 4 171 148 4 4 248 182
Missouri 1 3 103 160 4 4 278 288
South Carolina 1 4 78 165 4 4 167 196
Vanderbilt 0 5 54 207 2 7 134 320

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alabama 4 1 212 124 7 1 367 165
Auburn 3 1 103 96 6 2 279 158
Mississippi 3 2 155 167 6 2 313 229
Texas A&M 3 2 152 112 6 2 237 129
Mississippi St. 3 2 136 122 5 3 224 197
LSU 2 3 134 164 4 4 244 230
Arkansas 1 3 94 137 5 3 262 188

___

Saturday’s Games

Liberty at Mississippi, Noon

LSU at Alabama, TBA

Auburn at Texas A&M, TBA

Missouri at Georgia, TBA

Mississippi St. at Arkansas, 4 p.m.

Tennessee at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Florida at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13

Georgia at Tennessee, Noon

Samford at Florida, Noon

Texas A&M at Mississippi, TBA

New Mexico St. at Alabama, TBA

Arkansas at LSU, TBA

Kentucky at Vanderbilt, TBA

South Carolina at Missouri, TBA

Mississippi St. at Auburn, TBA

Southern Conference

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Mercer 5 1 189 135 6 2 272 183
ETSU 4 1 163 124 7 1 269 147
VMI 4 1 183 144 6 2 269 249
Chattanooga 4 1 168 86 5 3 231 144
Furman 2 3 85 88 4 4 147 151
W. Carolina 2 3 164 173 2 6 226 332
Samford 2 4 217 262 3 5 296 309
The Citadel 1 4 108 175 2 6 188 278
Wofford 0 6 123 213 1 7 157 266

___

Saturday’s Games

VMI at ETSU, 1 p.m.

Chattanooga at Wofford, 1:30 p.m.

Furman at W. Carolina, 2 p.m.

The Citadel at Samford, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13

Samford at Florida, Noon

ETSU at W. Carolina, 2 p.m.

Wofford at The Citadel, 2 p.m.

VMI at Furman, 2 p.m.

Chattanooga at Mercer, 3 p.m.

Southland Conference

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
SE Louisiana 5 0 231 141 7 1 378 224
Incarnate Word 4 1 176 97 6 2 299 184
Nicholls 3 2 203 148 4 4 275 231
McNeese St. 2 3 118 129 3 5 192 229
Northwestern St. 1 4 100 183 1 7 134 275
Houston Baptist 0 5 93 223 0 8 150 332

___

Saturday’s Games

Nicholls at McNeese St., 1 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Incarnate Word, 3 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Northwestern St., 4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13

McNeese St. at Houston Baptist, 3 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

Northwestern St. at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Jackson St. 5 0 166 59 7 1 235 104
Florida A&M 4 1 126 69 6 2 207 121
Alabama A&M 2 3 146 188 4 3 233 264
Alabama St. 2 3 108 137 3 4 122 212
MVSU 1 4 104 135 2 6 134 244
Bethune-Cookman 0 5 106 165 0 8 183 308

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Prairie View 5 0 174 94 6 1 220 161
Alcorn St. 4 1 166 135 5 3 214 196
Southern U. 3 2 162 150 4 4 230 260
Grambling St. 2 3 104 122 3 5 120 214
Texas Southern 2 3 158 166 3 5 268 280
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 5 94 194 1 7 154 300

___

Saturday’s Games

Alcorn St. at Bethune-Cookman, Noon

MVSU at Alabama A&M, 2 p.m.

Texas Southern at Jackson St., 2 p.m.

Alabama St. at Prairie View, 3 p.m.

Grambling St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.

Florida A&M at Southern U., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13

Alabama St. at MVSU, 2 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Grambling St., 3 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Texas Southern, 3 p.m.

Prairie View at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.

Florida A&M at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.

Jackson St. at Southern U., 7 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Coastal Carolina 3 1 173 84 7 1 355 148
Appalachian St. 3 1 147 112 6 2 278 196
Georgia St. 3 1 120 96 4 4 191 241
Troy 2 2 102 116 4 4 205 172
Georgia Southern 1 4 131 150 2 6 177 258

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Louisiana-Lafayette 5 0 162 78 7 1 256 154
South Alabama 2 3 152 121 5 3 233 168
Louisiana-Monroe 2 3 125 220 4 4 178 300
Texas State 1 3 77 135 2 6 175 282
Arkansas St. 0 4 93 170 1 7 220 339

___

Thursday’s Games

Georgia St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Appalachian St. at Arkansas St., 2 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Texas State, 3 p.m.

South Alabama at Troy, 3:30 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13

Georgia Southern at Texas State, TBA

Georgia St. at Coastal Carolina, TBA

South Alabama at Appalachian St., 2:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Troy, 3:30 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 5 p.m.

Western Athletic Conference

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Sam Houston St. 5 0 194 96 7 0 288 126
E. Kentucky 4 0 130 63 6 2 220 171
Stephen F. Austin 3 2 142 106 5 3 283 160
Cent. Arkansas 3 2 199 156 4 4 299 262
Abilene Christian 2 3 143 130 4 4 248 202
Jacksonville St. 1 2 49 104 3 5 133 241
Tarleton St. 1 3 81 105 4 4 227 187
Lamar 0 5 72 212 2 6 136 279
Dixie St. 0 2 40 78 0 8 108 301

___

Saturday’s Games

Dixie St. at Sam Houston St., 1 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Jacksonville St., 2 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Stephen F. Austin, 5 p.m.

Texas Wesleyan at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.

Lamar at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13

E. Kentucky at Sam Houston St., 1 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Abilene Christian, 2 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Lamar, 5 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.

Fort Lewis at Dixie St., 9 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA
Liberty 7 2 337 160
Army 4 3 242 194
Umass 1 7 120 370
Notre Dame 6 1 217 162
BYU 6 2 208 180
New Mexico St. 1 7 195 308
Uconn 1 8 146 324

___

Saturday’s Games

Air Force vs. Army at Arlington, Texas, 11:30 a.m.

Liberty at Mississippi, Noon

Idaho St. at BYU, 3:30 p.m.

Navy at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

Rhode Island at Umass, 3:30 p.m.

Utah St. at New Mexico St., 4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13

Maine at Umass, Noon

Bucknell at Army, Noon

Notre Dame at Virginia, TBA

New Mexico St. at Alabama, TBA

Uconn at Clemson, TBA

