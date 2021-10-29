Trending:
FC Cincinnati faces Philadelphia, aims to halt 10-game slide

The Associated Press
October 29, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

FC Cincinnati (4-20-8, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia Union (13-8-11, third in the Eastern Conference)

Chester, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Philadelphia -277, FC Cincinnati +729, Draw +404; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: FC Cincinnati looks to break a 10-game losing streak with a victory over Philadelphia.

The Union are 12-7-11 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia has allowed 21 of its 34 goals conceded in the second half of matches.

FC Cincinnati is 4-19-7 in conference matchups. FC Cincinnati has 20 assists led by Luciano Acosta with six.

The teams play Sunday for the second time this season. Philadelphia won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamiro Monteiro leads Philadelphia with five assists. Kacper Przybylko has five goals over the past 10 games for the Union.

Acosta has seven goals and six assists for FC Cincinnati this season. Brandon Vazquez has four goals over the past 10 games for FC Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Philadelphia: 5-2-3, averaging 1.7 goals, 0.8 assists, 5.2 shots on goal and 4.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

FC Cincinnati: 0-10-0, averaging 1.3 goals, 0.5 assists, 4.8 shots on goal and four corner kicks per game while allowing 3.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Philadelphia: Andre Blake (injured), Cory Burke (injured), Ilsinho (injured), Alvas Powell (injured).

FC Cincinnati: Maikel Van Der Werff (injured), Gustavo Vallecilla (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

