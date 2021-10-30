FC Dallas 2, Austin FC 1

|Austin FC
|1
|0
|—
|1
|FC Dallas
|1
|1
|—
|2
First Half_1, Austin FC, Fagundez, 7 (Ring), 36th minute; 2, FC Dallas, Ferreira, 8 (Obrian), 38th.
Second Half_3, FC Dallas, Jara, 7, 80th.
Goalies_Austin FC, Bradley Stuver, Andrew Tarbell; FC Dallas, James Maurer, Kyle Zobeck.
Yellow Cards_Romana, Austin FC, 14th; Twumasi, FC Dallas, 22nd; Cerrillo, FC Dallas, 48th; Stuver, Austin FC, 72nd; Fagundez, Austin FC, 83rd.
Red Cards_Jimenez, Austin FC, 58th.
Referee_Silviu Petrescu. Assistant Referees_Logan Brown, Jeffrey Greeson, Kevin Terry Jr. 4th Official_Marcos De Oliveira.
A_16,080.
Lineups
Austin FC_Bradley Stuver; Julio Cascante (McKinze Gaines, 84th), Nicholas Lima, Jhohan Romana; Diego Fagundez, Hector Jimenez, Daniel Pereira, Alexander Ring; Moussa Djitte (Zan Kolmanic, 59th), Cecilio Dominguez (Tomas Pochettino, 66th), Sebastian Driussi.
FC Dallas_James Maurer; Matt Hedges, Nkosi Tafari; Edwin Cerrillo, Ryan Hollingshead, Jader Obrian, Paxton Pomykal (Szabolcs Schon, 76th), Brandon Servania (Franco Jara, 80th); Jesus Ferreira, Ricardo Pepi (Justin Che, 90th+3), Ema Twumasi.
