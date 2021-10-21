FC Dallas takes on the LA Galaxy in Western Conference play

FC Dallas (6-14-10) vs. LA Galaxy (13-11-6)

Carson, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

Los Angeles -114, FC Dallas +243, Draw +270BOTTOM LINE: FC Dallas visits the LA Galaxy in Western Conference play.

The Galaxy finished 6-12-4 overall and 4-6-2 at home during the 2020 season. Los Angeles scored 27 goals a season ago and had 17 assists.

FC Dallas went 9-6-7 overall during the 2020 season while going 2-5-3 on the road. FC Dallas scored 29 goals a season ago, averaging 1.3 per game.

The teams play Saturday for the third time this season. FC Dallas won the last meeting 4-0.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Los Angeles: None listed.

FC Dallas: John Nelson (injured), Beni Redzic (injured).

