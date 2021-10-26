Flames use 4-goal outburst in 1st period beat Devils 5-3

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrew Mangiapane had two of Calgary’s four goals in the first period, and the Flames extended their winning streak to four games with a 5-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.

Milan Lucic, Elias Lindholm and Matthew Tkachuk also scored for the Flames. Calgary backup goalie Dan Vladar made 27 saves.

Pavel Zacha had two goals and Dawson Mercer also scored for the Devils.

Nico Daws allowed three goals on seven shots in his second career start before being lifted in favor of Scott Wedgewood, who finished with 20 saves.

The Flames have won all four games on their current road trip, which concludes with a matchup at Pittsburgh on Thursday. The Devils were completing a season-opening five-game homestand in which they won three times.

UP NEXT

Flames: Visiting Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night in the last game of a five-game trip.

Devils: Visiting Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night.

