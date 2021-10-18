Flyers rout Kraken 6-1, spoil Hakstol’s return to Philly

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Claude Giroux and Travis Konecny scored, Carter Hart stopped 24 shots and the Flyers spoiled former coach Dave Hakstol’s return to Philadelphia with a 6-1 win over the expansion Seattle Kraken on Monday night.

Joel Farabee, Derick Brassard, Ryan Ellis and Justin Braun also scored for the Flyers.

Carson Soucy scored the first goal in four games for a Kraken defenseman in team history. The previous three were each decided by one goal. Philipp Grubauer had 15 saves on 20 shots in just over 28 minutes of action. Chris Driedger made six saves on seven shots in just over 31 minutes for Seattle (1-2-1).

Hakstol was hired by the Flyers in 2015 out of a college job at North Dakota. He was fired in December 2018 after he went 134-101-42, coaching the third-most games in franchise history behind Fred Shero and Mike Keenan – and the most for the Flyers without winning a playoff series.

RANGERS 2, MAPLE LEAFS 1, OT

TORONTO (AP) — Artemi Panarin scored in overtime, Igor Shesterkin stopped 40 shots and New York beat Toronto.

Mika Zibanejad had a goal and an assist for New York (2-1-1), the 100th two-point game of his NHL career.

Michael Bunting scored for Toronto (2-1-1), which got 21 saves from Jack Campbell.

Panarin won it at 3:48 of a frantic, end-to-end extra period off a faceoff in the Maple Leafs’ end. He played a quick give-and-go with Zibanejad before firing a shot past Campbell.

