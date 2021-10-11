On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Formula One Points Leaders

The Associated Press
October 11, 2021 2:00 pm
Through Oct. 10

1. Max Verstappen, 262.5.

2. Lewis Hamilton, 256.5.

3. Valtteri Bottas, 177.

4. Lando Norris, 145.

5. Sergio Perez, 135.

6. Carlos Sainz Jr, 116.5.

7. Charles Leclerc, 116.

8. Daniel Ricciardo, 95.

9. Pierre Gasly, 74.

10. Fernando Alonso, 58.

11. Esteban Ocon, 46.

12. Sebastian Vettel, 35.

13. Lance Stroll, 26.

14. Yuki Tsunoda, 18.

15. George Russell, 16.

16. Nicholas Latifi, 7.

17. Kimi Raikkonen, 6.

18. Antonio Giovinazzi, 1.

19. Mick Schumacher, 0.

20. Robert Kubica, 0.

21. Nikita Mazepin, 0.

