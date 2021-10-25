Formula One Points Leaders

Trending:
The Associated Press
October 25, 2021 2:00 pm
Through Oct. 24

1. Max Verstappen, 287.5.

2. Lewis Hamilton, 275.5.

3. Valtteri Bottas, 185.

4. Sergio Perez, 150.

5. Lando Norris, 149.

6. Charles Leclerc, 126.

7. Carlos Sainz Jr, 122.5.

8. Daniel Ricciardo, 105.

9. Pierre Gasly, 74.

10. Fernando Alonso, 58.

11. Esteban Ocon, 46.

12. Sebastian Vettel, 36.

13. Lance Stroll, 26.

14. Yuki Tsunoda, 20.

15. George Russell, 16.

16. Nicholas Latifi, 7.

17. Kimi Raikkonen, 6.

18. Antonio Giovinazzi, 1.

19. Mick Schumacher, 0.

20. Robert Kubica, 0.

21. Nikita Mazepin, 0.

