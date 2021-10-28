Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Fox World Series Game 2 viewers up 13% from 2020 record low

The Associated Press
October 28, 2021 6:47 pm
< a min read
      

ATLANTA (AP) — Houston’s 7-2 win over Atlanta in World Series Game 2 drew 10,539,000 viewers on Fox, Fox Deportes and Fox streaming apps.

The game was seen by an average of 10,280,000 on Fox, up 13% from 9,105,000 for Tampa Bay’s 6-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second game last year, which set a record low for the World Series.

Wednesday’s game drew 186,741 streams, Fox said Thursday.

___

        Insight by Tableau: Executives will discuss how data has driven the success behind their hiring and retention strategies in this exclusive executive briefing.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Media News Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|23 Infocomm 2021
10|25 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sandhill cranes create Halloween moon over Quivira National Wildlife Refuge