On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press
October 1, 2021 8:58 pm
< a min read
      

PREP FOOTBALL=

Arundel 14, Elkton 12

Baltimore Chesapeake 47, Perry Hall 19

Baltimore City College 26, Digital Harbor 0

        Insight by Cloudera: Learn about what a few federal agencies are doing to tackle data security challenges and improve their cyber data posture in this exclusive e-book.

Col. Richardson 48, Arcadia, Va. 6

Edmondson-Westside 28, Lake Clifton 6

Frederick 56, Catoctin 0

Great Mills 22, McDonough 0

Kent Island 24, Wicomico 8

Liberty 56, Winters Mill 21

Loyola 36, Saint Paul’s Boys 0

Milford Mill 41, Woodlawn 0

        Read more: Sports News

North Point 30, Chopticon 7

Northern – Cal 20, Leonardtown 2

Old Mill 32, South River 0

Patterson 28, Carver Vo-Tech 6

Perryville 44, North East 0

Westminster 20, Manchester Valley 17

___

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|27 NFPA 72, National Fire Alarm and...
9|27 FOSS4G 2021 Buenos Aires - Online...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

A spider’s web is stronger than it looks